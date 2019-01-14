Beazer Homes USA : to Webcast Its First Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on February 4, 2019

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan. 14, 2019-- Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH) (www.beazer.com) has scheduled the release of its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 on Monday, February 4, 2019 before the open of the market. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results.

The public may listen to the conference call and view the Company's slide presentation on the 'Investor Relations' page of the Company's website, www.beazer.com. In addition, the conference call will be available by telephone at 800-619-8639 (for international callers, dial 312-470-7002). To be admitted to the call, enter the pass code 7072668. A replay of the conference call will be available, until 11:59 PM ET on February 11, 2019 at 800-285-8790 (for international callers, dial 203-369-3103) with pass code '3740.'

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes is one of the country's 10 largest single-family homebuilders. The Company's homes meet or exceed the benchmark for energy-efficient home construction as established by ENERGY STAR® and are designed with Choice Plans to meet the personal preferences and lifestyles of its buyers.In addition, the Company is committed to providing a range of preferred lender choices to facilitate transparent competition between lenders and enhanced customer service.The Company offers homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.Beazer Homes is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'BZH.' For more info visit Beazer.com, or check out Beazer on Facebook and Twitter.

