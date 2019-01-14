Log in
BEAZER HOMES USA, INC. (BZH)

BEAZER HOMES USA, INC. (BZH)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/14 04:00:00 pm
11.865 USD   -1.45%
Beazer Homes USA : to Webcast Its First Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on February 4, 2019

01/14/2019 | 05:14pm EST

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan. 14, 2019-- Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH) (www.beazer.com) has scheduled the release of its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 on Monday, February 4, 2019 before the open of the market. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results.

The public may listen to the conference call and view the Company's slide presentation on the 'Investor Relations' page of the Company's website, www.beazer.com. In addition, the conference call will be available by telephone at 800-619-8639 (for international callers, dial 312-470-7002). To be admitted to the call, enter the pass code 7072668. A replay of the conference call will be available, until 11:59 PM ET on February 11, 2019 at 800-285-8790 (for international callers, dial 203-369-3103) with pass code '3740.'

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes is one of the country's 10 largest single-family homebuilders. The Company's homes meet or exceed the benchmark for energy-efficient home construction as established by ENERGY STAR® and are designed with Choice Plans to meet the personal preferences and lifestyles of its buyers.In addition, the Company is committed to providing a range of preferred lender choices to facilitate transparent competition between lenders and enhanced customer service.The Company offers homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.Beazer Homes is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'BZH.' For more info visit Beazer.com, or check out Beazer on Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005540/en/

Source: Beazer Homes

Beazer Homes
David I. Goldberg
Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations
770-829-3700
investor.relations@beazer.com

Disclaimer

Beazer Homes USA Inc. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 21:48:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 151 M
EBIT 2019 117 M
Net income 2019 60,7 M
Debt 2019 970 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,04
P/E ratio 2020 5,31
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
Capitalization 397 M
Managers
NameTitle
Allan P. Merrill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen P. Zelnak Non-Executive Chairman
Robert L. Salomon Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Laurent Alpert Independent Director
Brian C. Beazer Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.27.00%398
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD4.03%21 961
D.R. HORTON14.25%14 893
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD3.91%10 523
PERSIMMON14.15%8 551
PULTEGROUP9.97%8 131
