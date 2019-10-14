Beazer Homes : Wins Nine Houston Prism Awards

Beazer Homes, one of the nation’s largest builders, was honored to receive nine 2019 Prism Awards from the Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA). Beazer was recognized for excellence in green building, product design, philanthropy, and best-in-class industry professionals.

Individual Winners:

Warranty Service Professional – Karen Green

Onsite Sales Professional of the Year – Gene Neves

Skilled Trade Professional – Matt Christensen with Energy Guard

Product & Merchandising Winners:

Interior Design $250,000 - $300,000 – Grand Rouge in Bridgeland Harmony Grove Duets

Green Builder – Messina in Bridgeland Harmony Grove Duets

Humanitarian of the Year – Business – Beazer Homes and Howard Hughes Corporation – Operation Finally Home

Product Design $250,000 - $300,000 – Cameron in Young Ranch

Family Room $400,000 - $450,000 – Harper in Bluewater Lakes

Outdoor Living Space under $400,000 – Fredericksburg in Bluewater Lakes

“It’s an honor for Beazer Homes to be recognized for the performance of our team members and our homes. We align our talented team with industry-leading partners, using the highest-caliber construction practices so that we can deliver extraordinary value at an affordable price to our customers,” said Bruce Craig, area president.

About Beazer Homes

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH) is one of the country’s largest homebuilders. Every Beazer home is designed and built to provide Surprising Performance, giving you more quality and more comfort from the moment you move in – saving you money every month. With Beazer's Choice Plans™, you can personalize your primary living areas – giving you a choice of how you want to live in the home, at no additional cost. And unlike most national homebuilders, we empower our customers to shop and compare loan options. Our Mortgage Choice program gives you the resources to easily compare multiple loan offers and choose the best lender and loan offer for you, saving you thousands over the life of your loan.

We build our homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. For more information, visit beazer.com, or check out Beazer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

