BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.

BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.

(BZH)
Beazer Homes : Wins Nine Houston Prism Awards

10/14/2019 | 10:27am EDT

Beazer Homes, one of the nation’s largest builders, was honored to receive nine 2019 Prism Awards from the Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA). Beazer was recognized for excellence in green building, product design, philanthropy, and best-in-class industry professionals.

Individual Winners:

  • Warranty Service Professional – Karen Green
  • Onsite Sales Professional of the Year – Gene Neves
  • Skilled Trade Professional – Matt Christensen with Energy Guard

Product & Merchandising Winners:

  • Interior Design $250,000 - $300,000 – Grand Rouge in Bridgeland Harmony Grove Duets
  • Green Builder – Messina in Bridgeland Harmony Grove Duets
  • Humanitarian of the Year – Business – Beazer Homes and Howard Hughes Corporation – Operation Finally Home
  • Product Design $250,000 - $300,000 – Cameron in Young Ranch
  • Family Room $400,000 - $450,000 – Harper in Bluewater Lakes
  • Outdoor Living Space under $400,000 – Fredericksburg in Bluewater Lakes

“It’s an honor for Beazer Homes to be recognized for the performance of our team members and our homes. We align our talented team with industry-leading partners, using the highest-caliber construction practices so that we can deliver extraordinary value at an affordable price to our customers,” said Bruce Craig, area president.

For more information about Beazer Homes, please visit beazer.com.

About Beazer Homes

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH) is one of the country’s largest homebuilders. Every Beazer home is designed and built to provide Surprising Performance, giving you more quality and more comfort from the moment you move in – saving you money every month. With Beazer's Choice Plans™, you can personalize your primary living areas – giving you a choice of how you want to live in the home, at no additional cost. And unlike most national homebuilders, we empower our customers to shop and compare loan options. Our Mortgage Choice program gives you the resources to easily compare multiple loan offers and choose the best lender and loan offer for you, saving you thousands over the life of your loan.

We build our homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. For more information, visit beazer.com, or check out Beazer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
Latest news on BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.
10:27aBEAZER HOMES : Wins Nine Houston Prism Awards
BU
10/10BEAZER HOMES USA : Hosts Grand Opening for Cielo Vista in North Las Vegas
PU
09/30HAEGGQUIST & ECK, LLP : is Investigating Claims Against Beazer Homes USA, Inc.'s..
BU
09/25BEAZER HOMES USA : Hosts Grand Opening for Belmont Park in Henderson
PU
09/24BEAZER HOMES USA INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
09/24BEAZER HOMES USA : Announces Closing of Offering of $350 Million Senior Unsecure..
BU
09/23BEAZER HOMES USA : Announces Early Results of Tender Offer and Consent Solicitat..
BU
09/18BEAZER HOMES USA : Announces Preliminary Operating Results
BU
09/18BEAZER HOMES USA INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
09/17Home-Builder Stocks Jump as Mortgage Rates Slide
DJ
More news
