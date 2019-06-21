Log in
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Beazer Homes USA, Inc.

06/21/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming August 5, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (“Beazer Homes” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BZH) securities between August 1, 2014 and May 2, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Beazer Homes investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On May 2, 2019, the Company issued a press release regarding its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019, reporting a net loss from continuing operations of $100.8 million for the quarter reflective of a $147.6 million impairment on certain California assets acquired by the Company before 2007. The assets in question were currently and previously reported by the Company as land held for future development.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.73, or nearly 12%, to close at $12.51 on May 3, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Beazer Homes California assets classified as land held for future development were deteriorating in value or improperly valuated; (2) the foregoing created a foreseeable risk of an eventual substantial impairment that would negatively impact the profitability of the Company; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Beazer Homes during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 5, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
