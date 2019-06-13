Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Investors (BZH)

06/13/2019 | 06:04pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (“Beazer Homes” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BZH) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On May 2, 2019, the Company issued a press release regarding its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019, reporting a net loss from continuing operations of $100.8 million for the quarter reflective of a $147.6 million impairment on certain California assets acquired by the Company before 2007. The assets in question were currently and previously reported by the Company as land held for future development.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.73, or nearly 12%, to close at $12.51 on May 3, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Beazer Homes securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
