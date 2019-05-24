Log in
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Beazer Homes USA, Inc.

05/24/2019 | 07:46pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (“Beazer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BZH). This investigation concerns whether Beazer has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 2, 2019, Beazer issued a press release reporting their second quarter 2019 earnings in which they announced that they had taken “impairments on several of our California assets.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.73 per share, approximately 12.1%, to close at $12.51 on May 3, 2019.

If you acquired Beazer securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
