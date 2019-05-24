Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Beazer Homes USA, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (“Beazer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BZH). This investigation concerns whether Beazer has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 2, 2019, Beazer issued a press release reporting their second quarter 2019 earnings in which they announced that they had taken “impairments on several of our California assets.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.73 per share, approximately 12.1%, to close at $12.51 on May 3, 2019.

If you acquired Beazer securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation.

