BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.

(BZH)
Robbins Arroyo LLP: Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Lawsuit

06/10/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between August 1, 2014 and May 2, 2019. Beazer Homes operates as a homebuilder in the U.S.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/beazer-homes-usa-inc/

Beazer Homes Improperly Valued Land Held for Future Developments

According to the complaint, during the class period, Beazer Homes touted the value of land held for future developments. When the value declined, Beazer Homes asserted it was because it had "activated multiple parcels [previously classified as land held for future developments] for homebuilding activities" to improve capital efficiency. However, on May 2, 2019, Beazer Homes announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019, including a net loss from continuing operations of $100.8 million for the quarter, reflecting a $147.6 million impairment on certain California assets the company had acquired before 2007. In a conference call later that day, Beazer confirmed that it had sold all land held in California for future developments. On this news, Beazer Homes' stock price fell over 12%, to close at $12.51 per share on May 3, 2019, and continues to decline. The stock currently trades at just $9.64.

Beazer Homes Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, lkandinov@robbinsarroyo.com or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Check out Stock Watch, our free investment monitoring program for shareholders.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 037 M
EBIT 2019 -77,6 M
Net income 2019 -65,1 M
Debt 2019 1 121 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 5,45
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capitalization 309 M
Technical analysis trends BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,0 $
Spread / Average Target 76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Allan P. Merrill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen P. Zelnak Non-Executive Chairman
Robert L. Salomon Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Laurent Alpert Independent Director
Brian C. Beazer Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.1.69%298
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-2.07%20 106
D.R. HORTON31.56%16 147
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD11.11%11 094
PULTEGROUP26.01%8 782
PERSIMMON5.75%7 870
