Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Beazer Homes USA, Inc.    BZH

BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.

(BZH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) and Impending Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 09:31am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is reminding investors of a federal class action lawsuit pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Beazer Homes USA, Inc. ("Beazer Homes" or the "Company") (NYSE: BZH) and the August 5, 2019 deadline to move for lead plaintiff. 

If you purchased Beazer Homes shares between August 1, 2014 and May 2, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com for more information.

According to the Complaint, Beazer Homes and other named defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Beazer Homes' California assets classified as land held for future development were deteriorating in value or improperly valuated; (ii) the foregoing created a foreseeable risk of an eventual substantial impairment that would negatively impact the profitability of the Company; and (iii) as a result, the Beazer Homes' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 2, 2019, Beazer Homes announced a net loss from continuing operations of $100.8 million for the quarter, which reflected a $147.6 million impairment on certain California assets the Company had classified as land held for future development.  On this news, Beazer Homes' stock price fell $1.73 per share, or 12.15%, to close at $12.51 per share on May 3, 2019.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Beazer Homes stock between August 1, 2014 and May 2, 2019, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com, or visit the Beazer Homes litigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/case/beazer-homes-usa-inc/. The deadline to move for lead plaintiff is August 5, 2019.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States.  The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew
 Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Ave, 17th Floor, NY, NY 10169
 (844) 818-6982
 jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-reminds-investors-of-securities-class-action-against-beazer-homes-usa-inc-bzh-and-impending-deadline-300894796.html

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.
09:31aSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
PR
07/24SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
BU
07/23BEAZER HOMES USA : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Opportunity in Securities Case Filed..
BU
07/18BEAZER HOMES : Debuts First Neighborhood at The Cove, a Prestigious Master-plann..
BU
07/08BEAZER HOMES : USA, Inc. to Webcast Its Fiscal Third Quarter Results Conference ..
BU
07/02ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) Sued for Misleading Investors
BU
06/27UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Clai..
BU
06/26BEAZER HOMES : Hosts Grand Opening for Avalon Hills in Elk Grove, Calif.
BU
06/25BEAZER HOMES USA : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline..
BU
06/21DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group