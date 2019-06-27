Log in
BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.

UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Beazer Homes USA, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/27/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (“Beazer” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BZH) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Beazer’s assets classified as land held for future development in California were deteriorating in value and in some cases overvalued. The improper valuation created a risk of considerable impairment that would damage the Company’s profitability. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Beazer, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 037 M
EBIT 2019 -77,6 M
Net income 2019 -65,1 M
Debt 2019 1 121 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 5,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capitalization 294 M
Chart BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,0 $
Spread / Average Target 85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Allan P. Merrill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen P. Zelnak Non-Executive Chairman
Robert L. Salomon Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Laurent Alpert Independent Director
Brian C. Beazer Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.-3.16%281
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-8.72%19 293
D.R. HORTON21.35%15 696
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD12.37%11 378
PULTEGROUP19.89%8 636
PERSIMMON0.00%7 745
