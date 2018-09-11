Beazley : Designs of the Year shortlist revealed

The nominees for this year's Beazley Designs of the Year have been revealed by the Design Museum.

Now in its 11th year, Beazley Designs of the Year celebrates innovative and impactful products, concepts and designers by showcasing world-class design projects from the last 12 months. This year's annual exhibition and awards are the most international to date, comprising 87 designs across six categories: Architecture, Digital, Fashion, Graphics, Product and Transport.

The winners for each category and one overall winner will be announced on 15 November 2018. As a specialist insurer that protects customers against risks that are often unusual and complex, Beazley is well-placed to understand the importance of good design and is proud to partner with the Design Museum and to support the Beazley Designs of the Year.

Beazley Designs of the Year will be on display at the Design Museum's home in Kensington, London from 12 September 2018 - 6 January 2019.