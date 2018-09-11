Log in
BEAZLEY PLC (BEZ)

BEAZLEY PLC (BEZ)
My previous session
09/11 05:35:08 pm
567 GBp   -1.05%
12:12pBEAZLEY : Designs of the Year shortlist revealed
PU
09/07BEAZLEY : celebrates double award win
PU
08/21BEAZLEY : REG - Beazley PLC -Director Shareholding
PU
Beazley : Designs of the Year shortlist revealed

09/11/2018 | 12:12pm EDT

The nominees for this year's Beazley Designs of the Year have been revealed by the Design Museum.

Now in its 11th year, Beazley Designs of the Year celebrates innovative and impactful products, concepts and designers by showcasing world-class design projects from the last 12 months. This year's annual exhibition and awards are the most international to date, comprising 87 designs across six categories: Architecture, Digital, Fashion, Graphics, Product and Transport.

The winners for each category and one overall winner will be announced on 15 November 2018. As a specialist insurer that protects customers against risks that are often unusual and complex, Beazley is well-placed to understand the importance of good design and is proud to partner with the Design Museum and to support the Beazley Designs of the Year.

Beazley Designs of the Year will be on display at the Design Museum's home in Kensington, London from 12 September 2018 - 6 January 2019.

Disclaimer

Beazley plc published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 16:11:15 UTC
News from SeekingAlpha
05/04I Sold Beazley PLC Because Its Share Price May Be Close To Fair Value 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 614 M
EBIT 2018 177 M
Net income 2018 144 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,15%
P/E ratio 2018 21,61
P/E ratio 2019 13,53
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,69x
Capitalization 3 000 M
Chart BEAZLEY PLC
Duration : Period :
Beazley PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEAZLEY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 6,13  GBP
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Andrew Horton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Lawton Roberts Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Fantozzi Chief Operating Officer
Martin Lindsay Bride Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John P. Sauerland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEAZLEY PLC7.20%3 913
ALLIANZ-4.78%90 980
CHUBB LTD-7.30%62 753
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP1.62%47 071
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-11.51%46 839
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES5.33%43 504
