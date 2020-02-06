Beazley : Insurer Beazley's 2019 profit surges, but says some markets underpriced

Beazley, which provides casualty and property, cyber and political risk insurance, had come across opportunities to raise its premium rates last year after a string of industry-wide catastrophe claims led to hefty bills in 2018.

"Natural catastrophes took a smaller toll on our business than in 2018," Chief Executive Officer Andrew Horton said.

Estimated costs due to Typhoons Faxai and Hagibis and Hurricane Dorian stood at nearly $80 million, said the company, which is part of the oldest insurance market in the world.

Higher costs pushed up combined ratio to 100% for the year ended Dec. 31 from 98% a year earlier, but came in at the lower end of its forecast of 100%-102%. Readings over 100% indicate claims exceeded premiums earned.

The Lloyd's of London underwriter forecast prior year reserve releases to be below average in the current year.

Nonetheless, Beazley's pretax profit touched $267.7 million (£206.2 million) from $76.4 million in 2018 as it witnessed a 15% jump in gross premiums written and strong investment returns with falling U.S. yields pushing up bond prices.

The insurer said it expects a double-digit premium growth in 2020.

