Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Beazley plc    BEZ   GB00BYQ0JC66

BEAZLEY PLC

(BEZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Beazley : Insurer Beazley's 2019 profit surges, but says some markets underpriced

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 02:56am EST

Beazley Plc on Thursday reported a leap in 2019 profit, but cautioned that some markets including property reinsurance remain underpriced, and the insurer added that it will continue to walk away from business that do not meet its pricing needs.

Beazley, which provides casualty and property, cyber and political risk insurance, had come across opportunities to raise its premium rates last year after a string of industry-wide catastrophe claims led to hefty bills in 2018.

"Natural catastrophes took a smaller toll on our business than in 2018," Chief Executive Officer Andrew Horton said.

Estimated costs due to Typhoons Faxai and Hagibis and Hurricane Dorian stood at nearly $80 million, said the company, which is part of the oldest insurance market in the world.

Higher costs pushed up combined ratio to 100% for the year ended Dec. 31 from 98% a year earlier, but came in at the lower end of its forecast of 100%-102%. Readings over 100% indicate claims exceeded premiums earned.

The Lloyd's of London underwriter forecast prior year reserve releases to be below average in the current year.

Nonetheless, Beazley's pretax profit touched $267.7 million (£206.2 million) from $76.4 million in 2018 as it witnessed a 15% jump in gross premiums written and strong investment returns with falling U.S. yields pushing up bond prices.

The insurer said it expects a double-digit premium growth in 2020.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BEAZLEY PLC
02:56aBEAZLEY : Insurer Beazley's 2019 profit surges, but says some markets underprice..
RE
02:24aBEAZLEY : REG - Beazley PLC -Beazley plc results for year ended 31st Dec 2019
PU
02/03BEAZLEY : launches etrading broker platform in Asia Pacific
PU
01/29Many global firms, excluded from epidemic insurance, face heavy coronavirus c..
RE
01/27Beazley hires healthcare underwriter to join LA team
GL
01/09Beazley and RenaissanceRe collaborate on cyber catastrophe cover solution bac..
GL
01/08British watchdog tells bosses to end bad behaviour in insurance
RE
2019BEAZLEY : REG - Beazley PLC -Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
2019BEAZLEY : REG - Beazley PLC -Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
2019Beazley launches life sciences insurance for small businesses
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 891 M
EBIT 2019 234 M
Net income 2019 177 M
Debt 2019 227 M
Yield 2019 2,30%
P/E ratio 2019 20,6x
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,34x
EV / Sales2020 1,22x
Capitalization 3 649 M
Chart BEAZLEY PLC
Duration : Period :
Beazley plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEAZLEY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 7,70  $
Last Close Price 6,95  $
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Andrew Horton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Lawton Roberts Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Fantozzi Chief Operating Officer
Sally Michelle Lake Executive Director & Group Finance Director
John P. Sauerland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEAZLEY PLC-3.78%3 740
ALLIANZ SE2.82%100 288
CHUBB LIMITED6.21%69 857
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP3.00%61 014
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.74%57 835
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC2.24%44 629
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group