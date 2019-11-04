Log in
BEAZLEY PLC

BEAZLEY PLC

(BEZ)
Beazley : Kirsten Shastri joins Beazley's international healthcare team

11/04/2019

Kirsten Shastri joins Beazley's international healthcare team

London, 4thNovember 2019

Specialist insurer Beazley has added to its international healthcare team in London, with the appointment of Kirsten Shastri, who will be focusing on UK & international life sciences business.

Shastri has been in the London market for eight years and joins Beazley from CNA Hardy. She has a background in science, having studied Human Sciences at University College London and later, spent time in industry researching stem cells.

In her new role she will also underwrite Beazley's recently launched UK Virtual Care policy, which offers comprehensive protection against the risks associated with providing technology-enabled healthcare and lifestyle management.

Evan Smith, global head of miscellaneous medical liability at Beazley, said: "Life sciences has been a key sector for Beazley since we began underwriting more than 30 years ago. We have a well-established book in North America and today demand is also growing internationally in line with greater investment in the sector. Kirsten's high level of technical underwriting expertise combined with her strong market relationships and scientific background bring additional strength and depth to our growing international healthcare team.

"We welcome Kirsten to Beazley and look forward to continuing to develop innovative products tailored to the healthcare industry as increasing numbers of smart healthcare solutions come online."

Ends

For further information, please contact:

Beazley Group

Mairi MacDonald

+44 (0)207 674 7164

Note to editors:

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages seven Lloyd's syndicates and, in 2018, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,615.3 million. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's.

Beazley's European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

Disclaimer

Beazley plc published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 11:29:02 UTC
