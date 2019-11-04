Beazley : Kirsten Shastri joins Beazley's international healthcare team

Kirsten Shastri joins Beazley's international healthcare team

London, 4thNovember 2019

Specialist insurer Beazley has added to its international healthcare team in London, with the appointment of Kirsten Shastri, who will be focusing on UK & international life sciences business.

Shastri has been in the London market for eight years and joins Beazley from CNA Hardy. She has a background in science, having studied Human Sciences at University College London and later, spent time in industry researching stem cells.

In her new role she will also underwrite Beazley's recently launched UK Virtual Care policy, which offers comprehensive protection against the risks associated with providing technology-enabled healthcare and lifestyle management.

Evan Smith, global head of miscellaneous medical liability at Beazley, said: "Life sciences has been a key sector for Beazley since we began underwriting more than 30 years ago. We have a well-established book in North America and today demand is also growing internationally in line with greater investment in the sector. Kirsten's high level of technical underwriting expertise combined with her strong market relationships and scientific background bring additional strength and depth to our growing international healthcare team.

"We welcome Kirsten to Beazley and look forward to continuing to develop innovative products tailored to the healthcare industry as increasing numbers of smart healthcare solutions come online."

