Beazley : REG - Beazley PLC -Additional Listing

05/30/2019 | 10:34am EDT

Beazley plc

London 30 May 2019

Further to the announcement on 24 May 2019 that a block listing application has been made for a total of 4,650,000 ordinary shares, Beazley plc announces that admission is expected to become effective on 3 June 2019 .

For further information please contact:

Beazley plc

Christine Oldridge

+44 (0)20 7674 7758

Note to editors:

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages seven Lloyd's syndicates and, in 2018, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,615.3 million. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

Disclaimer

Beazley plc published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 14:33:05 UTC
