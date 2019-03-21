Beazley : REG - Beazley PLC -Annual General Meeting Results 2019

Beazley plc

London, 21 March 2019

Beazley plc - 2019 Annual General Meeting Results

Beazley plc held its annual general meeting for shareholders at 2.30pm today and announces that all the resolutions were duly passed.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, full details of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection.

For information, the results of the AGM are set out below. The total number of votes received for each resolution is set out below. The number of 5p ordinary shares in issue and the number of voting rights on 19 March 2019 was 529,111,625.

Resolution No. Description Votes in Favour and discretionary Votes Against Votes Withheld 1 To receive the accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2018, together with the Directors' report and Auditor's report thereon 406,382,066 0 691,677 2 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 396,690,818 9,293,687 1,089,238 3 To approve the payment of a second interim dividend of 7.8 pence per Ordinary Share 407,034,169 6,602 32,842 4 To re-elect Martin Bride as a Director of the Company 404,713,281 1,984,832 375,500 5 To re-elect Adrian Cox as a Director of the Company 405,899,389 798,724 375,500 6 To re-elect Angela Crawford-Ingle as a Director of the Company 405,309,034 1,358,737 405,842 7 To re-elect Andrew Horton as a Director of the Company 406,093,418 604,695 375,500 8 To elect Christine LaSala as a Director of the Company 405,272,191 1,395,580 405,842 9 To re-elect Sir Andrew Likierman as a Director of the Company 399,199,158 7,468,613 405,842 10 To elect David Roberts as a Director of the Company 404,935,657 1,732,114 405,842 11 To elect John Sauerland as a Director of the Company 406,063,076 604,695 405,842 12 To elect Robert Stuchbery as a Director of the Company 405,993,574 674,197 405,842 13 To re-elect Catherine Woods as a Director of the Company 405,196,687 1,471,084 405,842 14 To appoint EY as Auditors of the Company 401,959,580 5,076,354 37,809 15 To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the Auditors' remuneration 402,762,395 4,274,828 36,520 16 To authorise the Directors to allot shares 398,567,420 8,096,630 409,693 17* To disapply pre-emption rights 384,118,105 22,922,418 33,220 18* To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares 404,876,092 1,791,301 406,220 19* To allow the Company to hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on not less than 14 clear days' notice 387,461,073 19,608,844 3,696

* Special resolution

