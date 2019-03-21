Beazley : REG - Beazley PLC -Annual General Meeting Results 2019

Beazley plc held its annual general meeting for shareholders at 2.30pm today and announces that all the resolutions were duly passed.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, full details of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection.
For information, the results of the AGM are set out below. The total number of votes received for each resolution is set out below. The number of 5p ordinary shares in issue and the number of voting rights on 19 March 2019 was 529,111,625.
Resolution No.
Description
Votes in Favour and discretionary
Votes Against
Votes Withheld
1
To receive the accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2018, together with the Directors' report and Auditor's
report thereon
406,382,066
0
691,677
2
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2018
396,690,818
9,293,687
1,089,238
3
To approve the payment of a second interim dividend of 7.8 pence per Ordinary Share
407,034,169
6,602
32,842
4
To re-elect Martin Bride as a Director of the Company
404,713,281
1,984,832
375,500
5
To re-elect Adrian Cox as a Director of the Company
405,899,389
798,724
375,500
6
To re-elect Angela Crawford-Ingle as a Director of the Company
405,309,034
1,358,737
405,842
7
To re-elect Andrew Horton as a Director of the Company
406,093,418
604,695
375,500
8
To elect Christine LaSala as a Director of the Company
405,272,191
1,395,580
405,842
9
To re-elect Sir Andrew Likierman as a Director of the Company
399,199,158
7,468,613
405,842
10
To elect David Roberts as a Director of the Company
404,935,657
1,732,114
405,842
11
To elect John Sauerland as a Director of the Company
406,063,076
604,695
405,842
12
To elect Robert Stuchbery as a Director of the Company
405,993,574
674,197
405,842
13
To re-elect Catherine Woods as a Director of the Company
405,196,687
1,471,084
405,842
14
To appoint EY as Auditors of the Company
401,959,580
5,076,354
37,809
15
To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the Auditors' remuneration
402,762,395
4,274,828
36,520
16
To authorise the Directors to allot shares
398,567,420
8,096,630
409,693
17*
To disapply pre-emption rights
384,118,105
22,922,418
33,220
18*
To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares
404,876,092
1,791,301
406,220
19*
To allow the Company to hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on not less than 14 clear days' notice
387,461,073
19,608,844
3,696
* Special resolution
