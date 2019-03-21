Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Beazley PLC    BEZ   GB00BYQ0JC66

BEAZLEY PLC

(BEZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Beazley : REG - Beazley PLC -Annual General Meeting Results 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 02:05pm EDT

Beazley plc

London, 21 March 2019

Beazley plc - 2019 Annual General Meeting Results

Beazley plc held its annual general meeting for shareholders at 2.30pm today and announces that all the resolutions were duly passed.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, full details of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection.

For information, the results of the AGM are set out below. The total number of votes received for each resolution is set out below. The number of 5p ordinary shares in issue and the number of voting rights on 19 March 2019 was 529,111,625.

Resolution No.

Description

Votes in Favour and discretionary

Votes Against

Votes Withheld

1

To receive the accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2018, together with the Directors' report and Auditor's

report thereon

406,382,066

0

691,677

2

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2018

396,690,818

9,293,687

1,089,238

3

To approve the payment of a second interim dividend of 7.8 pence per Ordinary Share

407,034,169

6,602

32,842

4

To re-elect Martin Bride as a Director of the Company

404,713,281

1,984,832

375,500

5

To re-elect Adrian Cox as a Director of the Company

405,899,389

798,724

375,500

6

To re-elect Angela Crawford-Ingle as a Director of the Company

405,309,034

1,358,737

405,842

7

To re-elect Andrew Horton as a Director of the Company

406,093,418

604,695

375,500

8

To elect Christine LaSala as a Director of the Company

405,272,191

1,395,580

405,842

9

To re-elect Sir Andrew Likierman as a Director of the Company

399,199,158

7,468,613

405,842

10

To elect David Roberts as a Director of the Company

404,935,657

1,732,114

405,842

11

To elect John Sauerland as a Director of the Company

406,063,076

604,695

405,842

12

To elect Robert Stuchbery as a Director of the Company

405,993,574

674,197

405,842

13

To re-elect Catherine Woods as a Director of the Company

405,196,687

1,471,084

405,842

14

To appoint EY as Auditors of the Company

401,959,580

5,076,354

37,809

15

To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the Auditors' remuneration

402,762,395

4,274,828

36,520

16

To authorise the Directors to allot shares

398,567,420

8,096,630

409,693

17*

To disapply pre-emption rights

384,118,105

22,922,418

33,220

18*

To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares

404,876,092

1,791,301

406,220

19*

To allow the Company to hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on not less than 14 clear days' notice

387,461,073

19,608,844

3,696

* Special resolution

For further information, please contact:

Beazley plc

Christine Oldridge

+44 (0)20 7674 7758

Note to editors:

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages seven Lloyd's syndicates and, in 2018, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,615.3 million. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

Disclaimer

Beazley plc published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 18:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEAZLEY PLC
02:05pBEAZLEY : REG - Beazley PLC -Annual General Meeting Results 2019
PU
09:15aBEAZLEY : Designs of the Year nominations open
PU
08:01aBEAZLEY : data reveals a 133% increase in business email compromise incidents fr..
AQ
03/20BEAZLEY : Breach Briefing - 2019
PU
03/18BEAZLEY : enhances cyber insurance cover for UK businesses
PU
03/07BEAZLEY : expands coverage offered under market-leading environmental liability ..
PU
02/28BEAZLEY PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/26Pool Re issues £75 million terrorism reinsurance bond
RE
02/25Beazley and Marsh launch cyber insurance cover and breach response designed f..
GL
02/25Insurer Hiscox's 2018 profit jumps; says business is Brexit-ready
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 720 M
EBIT 2019 361 M
Net income 2019 280 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 12,69
P/E ratio 2020 10,74
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capitalization 3 629 M
Chart BEAZLEY PLC
Duration : Period :
Beazley PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEAZLEY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 7,88 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Andrew Horton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Lawton Roberts Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Fantozzi Chief Operating Officer
Martin Lindsay Bride Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John P. Sauerland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEAZLEY PLC2.68%3 629
ALLIANZ13.58%96 451
CHUBB LTD4.29%61 753
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP13.82%50 540
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES15.59%46 561
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP9.01%37 353
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.