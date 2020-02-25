Log in
BEAZLEY PLC

12:06pBEAZLEY : REG - Beazley PLC -Notice of AGM
PU
08:31aDATA PROTECTION REGULATION : The global impact of GDPR
GL
02/18Beazley enhances Virtual Care policy for digital health sector
GL
Beazley : REG - Beazley PLC -Notice of AGM

02/25/2020 | 12:06pm EST

Beazley plc

London, 25 February 2020

Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Beazley plc is pleased to announce that today it is posting to shareholders its Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2019, together with Notice of the Annual General Meeting, which will be held at 2.30 pm on 25 March 2020 at Plantation Place South, 60 Great Tower Street, London EC3R 5AD.

Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts 2019, Notice of the Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy will shortly be available for inspection in national storage mechanism.

The Annual Report and Accounts 2019, Notice of the Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy can also be viewed on the Group's website at www.beazley.com.

For further information please contact:

Beazley plc

Christine Oldridge

+44 (0)20 7674 7758

Note to editors:

Beazley plc (BEZ.L), is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd's syndicates and, in 2019, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $3,003.9 million. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's.

Beazley's European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber liability, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

Disclaimer

Beazley plc published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 17:05:01 UTC
