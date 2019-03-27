Beazley : REG - Beazley PLC -Notification of transactions by PDMR

Beazley plc
London, 27 March 2019
Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Adrian Cox
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Beazley plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800VTOMUWD41GIT12
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BYQ0JC66
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
505.84p
|
2,600
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
2,600
£13,151.84
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
25 March 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Elaine O'Connor-Cox
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Person closely associated to Adrian Cox
|
b)
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Beazley plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800VTOMUWD41GIT12
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BYQ0JC66
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
505.84p
|
3,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
3,000
£15,175.20
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
25 March 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Note to editors:
Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages seven Lloyd's syndicates and, in 2018, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,615.3 million. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.
Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's.
Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.
For more information please go to: www.beazley.com
