Beazley : REG - Beazley PLC -Notification of transactions by PDMR

0
03/27/2019 | 10:50am EDT

Beazley plc

London, 27 March 2019

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated

a)

Name

Adrian Cox

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Beazley plc

b)

LEI

213800VTOMUWD41GIT12

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BYQ0JC66

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

505.84p

2,600

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

2,600

£13,151.84

e)

Date of the transaction

25 March 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated

a)

Name

Elaine O'Connor-Cox

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person closely associated to Adrian Cox

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Beazley plc

b)

LEI

213800VTOMUWD41GIT12

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BYQ0JC66

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

505.84p

3,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

3,000

£15,175.20

e)

Date of the transaction

25 March 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information, please contact:

Beazley plc

Christine Oldridge

+44 (0)20 7674 7758

Note to editors:

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages seven Lloyd's syndicates and, in 2018, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,615.3 million. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

Disclaimer

Beazley plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 14:49:10 UTC
