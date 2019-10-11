Beazley appoints Rachel Turk to lead corporate development

London, October 11th, 2019

Beazley has appointed Rachel Turk as head of corporate development, effective immediately, following the retirement of Mark Goodman.

Ms Turk joined Beazley in January 2009 as an analyst in the management liability team before moving into underwriting. Since 2015 she has led the London D&O team focusing on US-domiciled business and also spearheaded the launch of Beazley's Reputational Risk product earlier this year. Before joining Beazley, she worked as an equity analyst and is a qualified accountant.

In her new role, Ms Turk will work closely with the board, the executive and underwriting committees to agree corporate strategy and develop business plans; as well as having oversight of product innovation and corporate transactions. She will report to Andrew Horton.

Andrew Horton, Beazley chief executive, said: "I'm delighted that Rachel has accepted the head of corporate development role. Her deeply analytical approach and wide understanding of the company and the external market forces that impact our industry and clients will be a great strength within our senior team.

"I would like to thank Mark for the great contribution he has made to Beazley's success and in leading the corporate development function for the past 11 years. We wish him well for the future."

The London D&O team will now be led by Wayne Imrie. He has been with Beazley for 13 years as an executive risks underwriter focusing on US employment practices liability and private company D&O, as well as leading the wage & hour product. Before joining Beazley he was a broker with Marsh.

Ends