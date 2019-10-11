Log in
BEAZLEY PLC

(BEZ)
Beazley : appoints Rachel Turk to lead corporate development

10/11/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Beazley appoints Rachel Turk to lead corporate development

London, October 11th, 2019

Beazley has appointed Rachel Turk as head of corporate development, effective immediately, following the retirement of Mark Goodman.

Ms Turk joined Beazley in January 2009 as an analyst in the management liability team before moving into underwriting. Since 2015 she has led the London D&O team focusing on US-domiciled business and also spearheaded the launch of Beazley's Reputational Risk product earlier this year. Before joining Beazley, she worked as an equity analyst and is a qualified accountant.

In her new role, Ms Turk will work closely with the board, the executive and underwriting committees to agree corporate strategy and develop business plans; as well as having oversight of product innovation and corporate transactions. She will report to Andrew Horton.

Andrew Horton, Beazley chief executive, said: "I'm delighted that Rachel has accepted the head of corporate development role. Her deeply analytical approach and wide understanding of the company and the external market forces that impact our industry and clients will be a great strength within our senior team.

"I would like to thank Mark for the great contribution he has made to Beazley's success and in leading the corporate development function for the past 11 years. We wish him well for the future."

The London D&O team will now be led by Wayne Imrie. He has been with Beazley for 13 years as an executive risks underwriter focusing on US employment practices liability and private company D&O, as well as leading the wage & hour product. Before joining Beazley he was a broker with Marsh.

Ends

For further information, please contact:

Beazley Group

Mairi MacDonald

00 44 (0)207 674 7164

Note to editors:

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages seven Lloyd's syndicates and, in 2018, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,615.3 million. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's.

Beazley's European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

Disclaimer

Beazley plc published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 13:00:07 UTC
