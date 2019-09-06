Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Beazley PLC    BEZ   GB00BYQ0JC66

BEAZLEY PLC

(BEZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Beazley : launches Virtual Care for UK tech-enabled health and lifestyle providers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 04:17am EDT

Specialist insurer Beazley has today launched Virtual Care, a package of cover providing comprehensive protection against the risks associated with providing technology-enabled healthcare and lifestyle management services in the UK.

A variety of new technologies underpin the digital health market, from telehealth, which enables remote diagnosis and monitoring by professionals, and m-health, which permits self-monitoring of chronic conditions via apps and wearables, to a range of lifestyle and wellness technology that support healthy lifestyle choices. All these modes of care are supported by a range of IT tools, analytics, software, platforms and portals.

Responding to the risks facing operators in this sector, Beazley Virtual Care includes medical malpractice and professional indemnity cover as standard, and can be extended to include:

  • Technology products, technology E&O and media liability
  • Cyber cover and breach response services
  • Product liability
  • Public liability

The launch builds on Beazley's experience as an established provider of specialist healthcare liability products globally, and particularly on the development of its U.S. virtual care offering over the past two years.

Commenting on the launch of the cover, healthcare specialist underwriter Chris Gamber said: 'The UK market for digital health is expected to be worth around £23bn ($28.3bn) by 2025. New digital technologies are developing at speed, but the advance of these approaches comes with risks. These include risks that derive from shortcomings in the data and health advice provided, as well as error or malfunction in the technologies themselves, plus data privacy and security concerns.

'Building on our experience of the U.S. healthcare sector, we see a variety of common claims scenarios, in which, for example, patients' medical records are not properly checked or documented resulting in inappropriate prescribing or diagnosis, apps fail to detect serious changes in a patient's condition, or lifestyle and wellness apps offer inappropriate advice. These scenarios, combined with cyber and data privacy threats, can make this a challenging sector both for practitioners and underwriters.'

Limits on covers are £10 million.

Disclaimer

Beazley plc published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 08:16:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEAZLEY PLC
04:17aBEAZLEY : launches Virtual Care for UK tech-enabled health and lifestyle provide..
PU
08/16BEAZLEY : publishes 2019 UK Gender Pay Report
PU
08/15BEAZLEY : Healthcare organizations face pressure to remedy cyber weak-spots
PU
08/15BEAZLEY : Healthcare cyber security under the regulatory microscope
AQ
08/13Beazley U.S. Accident & Health is now Beazley Benefits
GL
08/08Beazley appoints Will Roscoe to lead smart tracker syndicate
GL
08/05BEAZLEY : adds cyber & tech underwriters to US team
AQ
08/01BEAZLEY PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/29UK insurance body calls for 'equivalence' in access to EU reinsurance post-Br..
RE
07/25BEAZLEY : REG - Beazley PLC -Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 913 M
EBIT 2019 319 M
Net income 2019 249 M
Debt 2019 173 M
Yield 2019 2,60%
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,12x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
Capitalization 3 094 M
Chart BEAZLEY PLC
Duration : Period :
Beazley PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEAZLEY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 758,46  GBp
Last Close Price 588,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Andrew Horton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Lawton Roberts Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Fantozzi Chief Operating Officer
Martin Lindsay Bride Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John P. Sauerland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEAZLEY PLC16.88%3 817
ALLIANZ SE15.94%92 351
CHUBB LTD24.35%72 852
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP20.81%53 072
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES26.71%50 616
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC38.75%47 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group