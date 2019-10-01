Log in
10/01/2019 | 05:23am EDT

Beazley launches cyber and financial lines cover in Italy

London, October 1 2019

Specialist insurer Beazley has launched two innovative sets of policies for organisations in Italy - its flagship cyber cover and a comprehensive suite of financial lines products.

Beazley's cyber solutions provide insurance cover and risk management services that help commercial clients prepare for and manage data breaches and cyber attacks. Beazley Breach Response (BBR) for small-to-medium sized businesses, and Beazley InfoSec, information security & privacy policy for larger organisations, offer cover for a range of complex first and third party risks. The offering is supported by Beazley's award-winning claims team.

Also being unveiled is extensive financial lines cover for traditional and emerging risks. Created by underwriters with extensive experience in these lines combined with deep knowledge of the Italian market, the product range includes directors' & officers' liability (D&O) and public offering of securities liability (POSI); as well as professional indemnity and crime cover specifically designed for financial institutions.

Beazley has also developed specific cover for both private equity and investment management organisations that responds to the individual needs of each.

Alessandro Lezzi, head of Beazley's international cyber & tech team, said: "Beazley's BBR and InfoSec cyber insurance policies provide 360° protection along with a suite of pre-breach and risk management services to help mitigate risks before an incident occurs."

Lorena Segovia, financial lines regional manager for mainland Europe, said: "This set of financial lines products has been carefully designed to meet the specific risks and challenges of the Italian market. They provide extensive liability cover and reassurance to clients and brokers that their organisations are protected amid a challenging risk environment."

Gerard Bloom, head of international specialty lines, said: "This launch is the latest stage in an extensive rollout of financial lines cover across Europe that has benefited from the deep underwriting and claims knowledge of these risks within the wider Beazley group. We have been extending our footprint in Europe over the past two years with financial lines launches in Spain, France and Germany and are committed to building our expertise within our network of European offices."

For further information, please contact:

Beazley Group

Mairi MacDonald

00 44 (0)207 674 7164

Note to editors:

Beazley Insurance dac è autorizzata dalla Central Bank of Ireland e soggetta a regolamentazione della Financial Conduct Authority e della Prudential Regulation Authority. Informazioni dettagliate sulla nostra autorizzazione e regolamentazione da parte della Financial Conduct Authority sono disponibili su richiesta. Beazley Insurance dac, parte del Gruppo Beazley, è registrata come Designated Activity Company (per azioni) presso il Companies Registration Office in Irlanda con numero di registrazione 464758. La sede centrale di Beazley Insurance dac è situata a 2 Northwood Avenue, Northwood Park, Santry Demesne, Santry, Dublino 9, D09 X5N9, Irlanda.

Registrata quale succursale in Regno Unito con numero di registrazione FC034613. Indirizzo della succursale: Plantation Place South, 60 Great Tower Street, Londra, EC3R 5AD.

Beazley Solutions Limited è una società di servizi parte del gruppo Beazley. Beazley Solutions Limited ha il potere di stipulare contratti di assicurazione per conto di Lloyd's Insurance Company. Beazley Solutions Limited è un rappresentante designato di Beazley Furlonge Limited, la quale è autorizzata dalla Prudential Regulation Authority e regolamentata dalla Financial Conduct Authority e Prudential Regulation Authority in Regno Unito (rif. 204896) in qualità di assicuratore.

Disclaimer

Beazley plc published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 09:22:05 UTC
