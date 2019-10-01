Beazley launches cyber and financial lines cover in Italy

London, October 1 2019

Specialist insurer Beazley has launched two innovative sets of policies for organisations in Italy - its flagship cyber cover and a comprehensive suite of financial lines products.

Beazley's cyber solutions provide insurance cover and risk management services that help commercial clients prepare for and manage data breaches and cyber attacks. Beazley Breach Response (BBR) for small-to-medium sized businesses, and Beazley InfoSec, information security & privacy policy for larger organisations, offer cover for a range of complex first and third party risks. The offering is supported by Beazley's award-winning claims team.

Also being unveiled is extensive financial lines cover for traditional and emerging risks. Created by underwriters with extensive experience in these lines combined with deep knowledge of the Italian market, the product range includes directors' & officers' liability (D&O) and public offering of securities liability (POSI); as well as professional indemnity and crime cover specifically designed for financial institutions.

Beazley has also developed specific cover for both private equity and investment management organisations that responds to the individual needs of each.

Alessandro Lezzi, head of Beazley's international cyber & tech team, said: "Beazley's BBR and InfoSec cyber insurance policies provide 360° protection along with a suite of pre-breach and risk management services to help mitigate risks before an incident occurs."

Lorena Segovia, financial lines regional manager for mainland Europe, said: "This set of financial lines products has been carefully designed to meet the specific risks and challenges of the Italian market. They provide extensive liability cover and reassurance to clients and brokers that their organisations are protected amid a challenging risk environment."