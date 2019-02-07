Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Beazley PLC    BEZ   GB00BYQ0JC66

BEAZLEY PLC (BEZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Beazley : profit slumps, but reports rise in premium rate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 02:17am EST

(Reuters) - Beazley Plc reported a slump in annual pretax profit as challenging market conditions hurt the Lloyd's of London insurer, while hurricanes, typhoons and wildfires led to hefty catastrophe bills.

Beazley, which provides casualty and property, cyber and political risk insurance, said pretax profit slumped 55 percent to $76.4 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31. Gross written premiums jumped 12 percent to $2.62 billion.

"Although market conditions were challenging, depressing our earnings, we entered 2019 with positive premium rate momentum and higher interest rates that should deliver stronger returns going forward," Chief Executive Officer Andrew Horton said.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEAZLEY PLC
02:17aBEAZLEY : profit slumps, but reports rise in premium rate
RE
02:16aBEAZLEY : REG - Beazley PLC -Beazley plc results for year ended 31st Dec 2018
PU
02/05New Beazley division to focus on cyber and executive risk
GL
01/31Beazley boosts healthcare management liability team with US appointments
GL
01/17BEAZLEY : REG - Beazley PLC -Directorate Changes
PU
01/17BEAZLEY : appoints Sally Lake finance director
RE
01/11BEAZLEY : adds to its Barcelona-based specialty lines team
PU
01/02Global reinsurance prices fall despite big catastrophe losses - JLT Re
RE
2018BEAZLEY : expands financial lines team in Singapore
PU
2018BEAZLEY : launches cyber and data breach response portal in UK and Europe
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 541 M
EBIT 2018 127 M
Net income 2018 98,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,48%
P/E ratio 2018 43,91
P/E ratio 2019 12,05
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,22x
Capitalization 3 374 M
Chart BEAZLEY PLC
Duration : Period :
Beazley PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEAZLEY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 7,65 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Andrew Horton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Lawton Roberts Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Fantozzi Chief Operating Officer
Martin Lindsay Bride Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John P. Sauerland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEAZLEY PLC-1.89%3 374
ALLIANZ6.84%90 714
CHUBB LTD4.13%61 983
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP7.61%47 845
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES15.47%46 386
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP10.78%38 624
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.