Beazley : publishes 2019 UK Gender Pay Report

The charts below set out the UK mean gender pay gaps as calculated for the four equally sized quartiles shown on the previous page.

Since pay and bonus levels are higher for senior positions within Beazley, the higher proportion of men in senior roles means that the average pay for men across the UK organisation is higher than for women. Whilst we do have a gender pay gap, men and women performing the same role, in the same area, with the same experience and performance receive equivalent pay.

The gender pay gap at Beazley in the UK arises because we have significantly more men than women in our senior positions. This is illustrated by the chart below which shows the distribution of men and women across the different levels of the organisation.

Our bonus gap

Bonuses at Beazley come in several forms. One of which is our long-term incentive plan (LTIP). The LTIP is designed to reward the senior management team for performance over five and three years.

The bonus pay gap figures we report include LTIP awards that were made three and five years prior to April 2019 and at that time we had less women in senior management roles than we do currently.

Addressing our gender pay gap

At Beazley, we believe that diversity of talent and an inclusive culture in the workplace supports growth and helps us outperform the market. We are committed to having diversity at all levels of our business and celebrating differences. We aim to provide our employees with the necessary tools and opportunities to support their progression. This includes providing such support through a diversity and inclusion lens.

Since achieving our target of having three female directors by the 2017 AGM, we have also achieved our goal in May this year of having 33% female Board members at group level. We have also been focused on our goal of having at least 35% senior managers within the organisation by end 2020 and saw this increase to 33% in 2019.

Through our Women in Banking and Finance (WIBF) membership, we have been able to offer a number of women at Beazley opportunities for external development seminars, networking and mentoring outside of the company. One of which was a strengths development seminar in conjunction