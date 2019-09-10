Beazley : underwriter Andrew Page joins international healthcare team

Beazley underwriter Andrew Page has joined the insurer's healthcare team to write a range of international miscellaneous medical risks outside the United States. He will underwrite medical malpractice and liability cover for clients such as hospitals, out-of-hours services, clinical laboratories, blood banks, clinical researchers, med-spas, behavioural health and humanitarian relief organisations. His book will also include Beazley's international virtual care policy that provides cover for health apps, wearables and telemedicine providers.

Mr Page joins the team from Beazley's political, accident & contingency (PAC) team where he underwrote political violence risks for more than eight years in both Singapore and London, as well London market contingency risks for the past two years. Before joining the company he worked at both Chaucer and Brit.

He will report to Evan Smith, global head of miscellaneous medical liability, who commented: 'We are delighted to welcome Andrew to our team. He is a highly skilled underwriter who brings strong technical and international experience that will help us to develop our offering.'