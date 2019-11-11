Log in
BEAZLEY PLC

Lou Ann Layton honored with insurance industry award

11/11/2019

New York, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beazley’s head of broker relations & marketing, Lou Ann Layton, has been honored for her substantial contribution to the professional liability insurance industry by The Professional Liability Underwriting Society (PLUS).

Ms Layton received the PLUS1 Award today at the opening ceremony of the society’s annual conference, which is taking place this year in Washington D.C. and expected to attract in excess of 2,000 industry practitioners.

The PLUS1 Award is presented to a person whose efforts have significantly contributed to the advancement of the industry. Determinant factors in the judge’s selection process include an individual’s reputation and success, commitment to supporting the professional development of others, and ongoing activity and involvement the industry.

Ms Layton joined Beazley in December 2018 to lead Beazley’s global broker distribution and marketing strategy following more than three decades in leadership roles at Marsh, most recently as head of the US south east region. She began her career in insurance as a management liability underwriter before turning to broking in 1987 when she joined Marsh as a directors & officers practice leader. She is a member of Beazley’s executive committee and plays an active role in developing diversity & inclusion programs within the company and the wider insurance market.

Andrew Horton, Beazley CEO, said: “Our industry’s success depends on skilled professionals with the experience and specialist knowledge to respond to clients’ evolving risk exposures and needs. I am delighted Lou Ann’s contribution to the industry has been recognized in this way and congratulate her for this achievement. We are fortunate at Beazley to benefit not only from her expertise and leadership but from her commitment to driving forward training & development and D&I programs that positively impact our whole business.

More information on The Professional Liability Underwriting Society can be found on its website.

Note to editors:

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages seven Lloyd’s syndicates and, in 2018, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,615.3 million. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best. 

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley’s European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

[Ref: 111119_PR_1]

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

Mairi MacDonald
Beazley Group
+44 (0)207 674 7164

