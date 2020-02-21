Log in
BEC WORLD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BEC)
BEC World Public : Audited Yearly financial performance (F45)

02/21/2020 | 07:07am EST

Headline:

Audited Yearly financial performance (F45)

Security Symbol:

BEC

Announcement Details

Financial Statement (F45)

Company name

BEC WORLD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Quarter

Yearly

(In thousands)

Financial Statement

Yearly

Status

Audited

Ending

31 December

Year

2019

2018

Profit (loss) attributable to equity

(397,166)

(330,178)

holders of the Company *

EPS (baht)

(0.20)

(0.17)

Type of report

Unqualified opinion

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

Signature ___________________________

(Mr. Piriyadit Choophungart)

Chief Financial Officer

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

BEC World pcl published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 12:06:03 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 8 654 M
EBIT 2019 -398 M
Net income 2019 -279 M
Finance 2019 2 300 M
Yield 2019 0,23%
P/E ratio 2019 -30,6x
P/E ratio 2020 33,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,89x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
Capitalization 10 000 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,42  THB
Last Close Price 5,00  THB
Spread / Highest target 158%
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Prachum Maleenont Vice Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Ariya Banomyong President & Director
Somchai Boonnamsiri Chairman
Amphorn Maleenont Chief Operating Officer & Director
Piriyadit Choophungart Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEC WORLD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED318
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-2.30%253 429
COMCAST CORPORATION2.33%209 531
VIACOMCBS INC.-30.21%18 243
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP6.23%16 147
FORMULA ONE GROUP1.84%10 751
