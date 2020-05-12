BECAP12 Fund LP : Results of Extraordinary General Meetings 0 05/12/2020 | 11:20am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 12 May 2020 Better Capital PCC Limited (the 'Company') Results of Extraordinary General Meetings The Company is pleased to announce that each resolution was duly passed without amendment at the extraordinary general meeting of the holders of the 2009 Shares, the extraordinary general meeting of the holders of the 2012 Shares and the extraordinary general meeting of all shareholders, each extraordinary general meeting being held on 12 May 2020. Therefore, the Board confirm that the 2009 Cell shareholders and the 2012 Cell shareholders have resolved to confirm approval for the Directors to apply for cancellation of the listing of shares in both respective protected cells, to the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's Main Market for listed securities. The proxy votes received by the Company prior to the extraordinary general meetings were as follows: Extraordinary General Meeting of the holders of the 2009 Shares Special Resolution Votes for (including discretionary) Votes against Votes withheld* Number % Number % 1. THAT the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to apply for the cancellation of the listing of the ordinary shares of £1.00 each in the protected cell established by the Company as the 2009 Cell to the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's Main Market for listed securities. 23,101,640 99.99 3,335 0.01 0 Extraordinary General Meeting of the holders of the 2012 Shares Special Resolution Votes for (including discretionary) Votes against Votes withheld* Number % Number % 1. THAT the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to apply for the cancellation of the listing of the ordinary shares of £1.00 each in the protected cell established by the Company as the 2012 Cell to the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's Main Market for listed securities. 158,282,594 99.97 40,001 0.03 0 Extraordinary General Meeting of all shareholders Special Resolutions Votes for (including discretionary)** Votes against** Votes withheld* Number % Number % 1. THAT the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to apply for the cancellation of the listing of the ordinary shares of £1.00 each in the protected cell established by the Company as the 2009 Cell to the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's Main Market for listed securities. 180,248,966 99.97 42,780 0.03 0 2. THAT the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to apply for the cancellation of the listing of the ordinary shares of £1.00 each in the protected cell established by the Company as the 2012 Cell to the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's Main Market for listed securities. 180,249,506 99.97 42,240 0.03 0 * A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted towards the proportion of votes 'for' or 'against' the relevant resolution. ** The number of proxy votes in relation to the annual general meeting of all shareholders of the Company has been calculated in accordance with the Company's articles of incorporation. The Company's articles of incorporation provide that at any general meeting of all shareholders of the Company: 1. each holder of 2009 Shares who is present in person shall have one vote and on a poll the vote shall be weighted where a vote cast in relation to each 2009 Share shall count as 1.1096 towards the total number of votes cast; and 2. each holder of 2012 Shares who is present in person shall have one vote and on a poll the vote shall be weighted where a vote cast in relation to each 2012 Share shall count as 0.9770 towards the total number of votes cast. The full text of all the resolutions can be found in the Notices of Extraordinary General Meetings which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM), and from the Company's website (http://www.bettercapital.gg). Expected Timetable Last day of dealing in Shares 9 June 2020 Delisting 10 June 2020 Any changes to the expected timetable set out above will be notified to the market by the Company via an RIS announcement. For further information, please contact: Better Capital PCC Limited Norman Amey (Administrator and Company Secretary) +44 (0)1481 742 742 Numis Securities Limited Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Better Capital PCC Limited published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 15:19:04 UTC 0 Latest news on BECAP12 FUND LP 11:20a BECAP12 FUND LP : Results of Extraordinary General Meetings PU 04/29 BECAP12 FUND LP : Notice of Extraordinary General Meetings PU 03/26 BECAP12 FUND LP : Update following COVID-19 outbreak PU