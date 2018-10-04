|
Bechtle AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
10/04/2018 | 01:05pm CEST
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Bechtle AG
Bechtle AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04.10.2018 / 13:01
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|
Bechtle AG
Bechtle Platz 1
74172 Neckarsulm
Germany
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|Allianz Global Investors GmbH
|Frankfurt/Main
Germany
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|4.97 %
|0.00 %
|4.97 %
|42,000,000
|Previous notification
|5.42 %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0005158703
|
|2085816
| %
|4.97 %
|Total
|2085816
|4.97 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|Total
|
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|
|Total
|
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|Allianz SE
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz Global Investors GmbH
|4.97 %
| %
| %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
04.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bechtle AG
|
|Bechtle Platz 1
|
|74172 Neckarsulm
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|bechtle.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
730243 04.10.2018
© EQS 2018
|
|Latest news on BECHTLE AG
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2018
|
4 185 M
|
EBIT 2018
|
194 M
|
Net income 2018
|
136 M
|
Finance 2018
|
30,2 M
|
Yield 2018
|
1,12%
|
|
P/E ratio 2018
|
27,60
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
23,48
|
EV / Sales 2018
|
0,89x
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
0,76x
|
Capitalization
|
3 734 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends BECHTLE AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
11
|Average target price
|
86,4 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
-2,9%