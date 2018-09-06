Log in
Bechtle : to feature on the MDAX

09/06/2018

DGAP-News: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Bechtle to feature on the MDAX

06.09.2018 / 12:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Bechtle to feature on the MDAX

- Share will continue to trade on the TecDAX

- Bechtle among the 90 largest German companies

Neckarsulm, 6 September 2018 - Bechtle AG will make its début on the MDAX stock index on 24 September 2018, as announced last night by Deutsche Börse AG. The listing is part of a wider reshuffle of Deutsche Börse indices. This also sees an end of the separation into classic and tech segments. DAX-listed companies associated with the tech sector can now also be included in the TecDAX index, while TecDAX companies may at the same time feature on the MDAX or SDAX. The MDAX tracks the 60 largest listed companies that rank below the DAX index. Bechtle is thus among the 90 largest companies that feature on the exchange in Germany. As well as the MDAX, Bechtle will continue to be listed on the TecDAX, which it first joined upon its inception in 2004.
"We credit Bechtle being traded on the MDAX above all to our company's positive development over the past years, and not least to our transparent communication vis-à-vis the capital market", says Bechtle AG's chief executive, Dr Thomas Olemotz.

                                                               ***


About Bechtle:
Bechtle AG is one of Europe's leading IT providers, with some 70 systems integrators in Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as e-commerce subsidiaries in 14 European countries. Founded in 1983, the company is headquartered in the southern German town of Neckarsulm and currently employs some 8,800 people. Bechtle provides 70,000 customers from the industrial, trade, financial and public sectors with a comprehensive, vendor-neutral portfolio that covers all aspects of IT infrastructure and operation. Bechtle is listed on the TecDAX technology index and will also feature on the MDAX from 24 September 2018. In 2017, the Group generated revenues of around 3.6 billion euros. Learn more at: bechtle.com


06.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bechtle AG
Bechtle Platz 1
74172 Neckarsulm
Germany
Phone: +49 7132 981-0
Fax: +49 7132 981-8000
E-mail: ir@bechtle.com
Internet: bechtle.com
ISIN: DE0005158703
WKN: 515870
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

721259  06.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=721259&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
