|
Bechtle AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
06/18/2019 | 03:15am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
18.06.2019 / 09:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Thomas
|Last name(s):
|Olemotz
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005158703
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|95.90 EUR
|18316.90 EUR
|95.95 EUR
|5661.05 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|95.9118 EUR
|23977.9500 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
18.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bechtle AG
|
|Bechtle Platz 1
|
|74172 Neckarsulm
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|bechtle.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
51879 18.06.2019
© EQS 2019
|
|Latest news on BECHTLE AG
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2019
|
5 077 M
|
EBIT 2019
|
234 M
|
Net income 2019
|
163 M
|
Debt 2019
|
175 M
|
Yield 2019
|
1,14%
|
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
27,14
|
P/E ratio 2020
|
24,44
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
0,90x
|
EV / Sales 2020
|
0,82x
|
Capitalization
|
4 406 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|
14
|Average target price
|
88,8 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
-15%