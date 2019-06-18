Log in
BECHTLE AG

(BC8G)
Bechtle AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/18/2019 | 03:15am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.06.2019 / 09:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Olemotz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bechtle AG

b) LEI
529900HA2QT774RUXW59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005158703

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
95.90 EUR 18316.90 EUR
95.95 EUR 5661.05 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
95.9118 EUR 23977.9500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


18.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bechtle AG
Bechtle Platz 1
74172 Neckarsulm
Germany
Internet: bechtle.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

51879  18.06.2019 


© EQS 2019
