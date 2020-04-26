Log in
BECTON DICKINSON 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Becton, Dickinson and Company - BDX

04/26/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, April 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until April 27, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX), if they purchased the Company's securities between November 5, 2019 and February 5, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Becton and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bdx/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by April 27, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Becton and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On February 6, 2020, the Company disclosed a cut to its fiscal 2020 guidance with revenue expected to increase by only 1.5% to 2.5% "to reflect the impact of the remediation effort and anticipated loss of sales of the Alaris infusion system"; that the software remediation plan for the Alaris system "will require additional regulatory  filings"; that existing  customers  would  have  "access  to  the  Alaris  System  under  medical  necessity"; and that it had recorded a $59 million charge in connection with a voluntary recall of certain Alaris pumps.

On this news, the price of Becton's shares plummeted.

The case is Stephen Kabak, as Trustee of the Stephen Kabak & Joy Schary Living Trust , et al. v. Becton, Dickinson and Company, 20-cv-02155.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/becton-dickinson-24-hour-deadline-alert-former-louisiana-attorney-general-and-kahn-swick--foti-llc-remind-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-becton-dickinson-and-company---b-301047117.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
