BECTON, DICKSON AND COMPANY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Becton, Dickson and Company on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/10/2020 | 08:27pm EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Becton, Dickson and Company (NYSE: BDX) on behalf of Becton stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Becton has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 6, 2020, Becton lowered its fiscal 2020 guidance, expecting revenue to increase by only 1.5 to 2.5 percent, “to reflect the impact of the remediation effort and anticipated loss of sales of the Alaris infusion system.” According to the Company, the software remediation plan for the Alaris system “will require additional regulatory filings,” and existing customers would have “access to the Alaris System under medical necessity.”

On this news, Becton's share price fell as much as $33.74, or over 13%, on February 6, 2020 to close at $252.25 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Becton shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (646) 860-9156, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
