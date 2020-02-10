BECTON, DICKSON AND COMPANY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Becton, Dickson and Company on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Becton, Dickson and Company (NYSE: BDX) on behalf of Becton stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Becton has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 6, 2020, Becton lowered its fiscal 2020 guidance, expecting revenue to increase by only 1.5 to 2.5 percent, “to reflect the impact of the remediation effort and anticipated loss of sales of the Alaris infusion system.” According to the Company, the software remediation plan for the Alaris system “will require additional regulatory filings,” and existing customers would have “access to the Alaris System under medical necessity.”

On this news, Becton's share price fell as much as $33.74, or over 13%, on February 6, 2020 to close at $252.25 per share.

