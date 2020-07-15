Log in
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

(BDX)

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

(BDX)
Becton Dickinson : HHS to Buy Veritor Plus Systems, SARS-CoV-2 Test Kits

07/15/2020 | 07:33am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Becton Dickinson & Co. Wednesday said the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services will use its products to expand access to rapid point-of-care testing for Covid-19.

The Franklin Lakes, N.J., medical-technology company said HHS has committed to buy 2,000 BD Veritor Plus Systems, along with 750,000 SARS-CoV-2 antigen test kits, in a bid to expand testing through a broad, decentralized network.

Becton Dickinson said distribution will begin next week.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this month granted Becton Dickinson an emergency-use authorization for the BD Veritor Plus System for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

