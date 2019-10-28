Log in
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY (BDX)

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

(BDX)
Becton Dickinson and : BD Expands Single Cell Portfolio with Combined Whole Transcriptome and Protein Analysis Solution for High Dimensional Immunology Research

10/28/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

BD Rhapsody Whole Transcriptome Analysis (WTA) Amplification Kit is designed and tested to work with BD Rhapsody Single-Cell Analysis System, BD® AbSeq reagents and BD® Single-Cell Multiplexing Kit

Franklin Lakes, N.J., October 28, 2019 - BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the availability of BD Rhapsody WTA Amplification kit for single-cell analysis on the BD Rhapsody system. The BD Rhapsody WTA Amplification kit can be used in combination with BD AbSeq reagents to simultaneously study the entire transcriptome and protein markers. The BD Rhapsody WTA Amplification Kit enables unbiased 3'-based capture, amplification and detection of transcriptomes at a single cell level.

Simultaneous measurement of RNA and protein expression at a single cell level is accelerating new discoveries in immunology and immune-oncology. Such multiomic approaches are enabling researchers to analyze complex cell populations at a higher resolution to identify new cell subsets. A deeper understanding of cellular responses aided by multiomics is now driving advances in biomarker discovery.

The BD Rhapsody WTA Amplification kit, in combination with the portfolio of nearly 400 BD AbSeq reagents and pre-designed and custom targeted assays, provides a best-in-class portfolio for measuring protein and RNA expression of single cells.

'The launch of the BD Rhapsody WTA Amplification kit highlights our commitment to single cell biology driven by researchers using the BD Rhapsody system to conduct unbiased discovery experiments,' said Puneet Sarin, president of Biosciences at BD. 'The combination of this new product with the portfolio of BD flow cytometry instruments and reagents allows for a cost effective, highly integrated workflow from discovery to validation for immunologists.'

The BD Rhapsody WTA Amplification Kit is:

  • Designed to work with BD AbSeq enabling simultaneous detection of RNA and protein for discovery research using single cell multiomics.
  • Optimized to work with BD Single-Cell Multiplexing kit offering easy and reliable sample multiplexing to improve cost efficiency and process time.
  • Validated for use with a wide range of cell inputs, aiding researchers to analyze samples with varying cell numbers.
  • Developed for unbiased protein and RNA discovery screening, accelerating the transition to a cost-effective validation on custom or pre-designed BD Rhapsody targeted panels.

All products covered in this press release are for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostics procedures.

To learn more, visit www.bdbiosciences.com/BDRhapsody-WTA.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care.

Disclaimer

BD - Becton, Dickinson and Company published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 18:06:03 UTC
