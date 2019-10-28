Becton Dickinson and : BD Expands Single Cell Portfolio with Combined Whole Transcriptome and Protein Analysis Solution for High Dimensional Immunology Research

BD Rhapsody™ Whole Transcriptome Analysis (WTA) Amplification Kit is designed and tested to work with BD Rhapsody™ Single-Cell Analysis System, BD® AbSeq reagents and BD® Single-Cell Multiplexing Kit

Franklin Lakes, N.J., October 28, 2019 - BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the availability of BD Rhapsody WTA Amplification kit for single-cell analysis on the BD Rhapsody system. The BD Rhapsody WTA Amplification kit can be used in combination with BD AbSeq reagents to simultaneously study the entire transcriptome and protein markers. The BD Rhapsody WTA Amplification Kit enables unbiased 3'-based capture, amplification and detection of transcriptomes at a single cell level.

Simultaneous measurement of RNA and protein expression at a single cell level is accelerating new discoveries in immunology and immune-oncology. Such multiomic approaches are enabling researchers to analyze complex cell populations at a higher resolution to identify new cell subsets. A deeper understanding of cellular responses aided by multiomics is now driving advances in biomarker discovery.

The BD Rhapsody WTA Amplification kit, in combination with the portfolio of nearly 400 BD AbSeq reagents and pre-designed and custom targeted assays, provides a best-in-class portfolio for measuring protein and RNA expression of single cells.

'The launch of the BD Rhapsody WTA Amplification kit highlights our commitment to single cell biology driven by researchers using the BD Rhapsody system to conduct unbiased discovery experiments,' said Puneet Sarin, president of Biosciences at BD. 'The combination of this new product with the portfolio of BD flow cytometry instruments and reagents allows for a cost effective, highly integrated workflow from discovery to validation for immunologists.'

The BD Rhapsody WTA Amplification Kit is:

Designed to work with BD AbSeq enabling simultaneous detection of RNA and protein for discovery research using single cell multiomics.

Optimized to work with BD Single-Cell Multiplexing kit offering easy and reliable sample multiplexing to improve cost efficiency and process time.

Validated for use with a wide range of cell inputs, aiding researchers to analyze samples with varying cell numbers.

Developed for unbiased protein and RNA discovery screening, accelerating the transition to a cost-effective validation on custom or pre-designed BD Rhapsody targeted panels.

All products covered in this press release are for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostics procedures.

To learn more, visit www.bdbiosciences.com/BDRhapsody-WTA.