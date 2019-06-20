Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Becton, Dickinson and Company    BDX

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

(BDX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Becton Dickinson and : BD Statement on FDA Circulatory System Devices Panel Regarding Paclitaxel-Coated Devices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 05:47pm EDT

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today issued the following statement following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Circulatory System Devices Panel of the Medical Devices Advisory Committee meeting related to the potential increase in mortality associated with the use of paclitaxel-coated devices in patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the superficial femoropopliteal artery (SFA):

(PRNewsfoto/BD (Becton, Dickinson and Compa)

The panel discussed the benefits of paclitaxel-coated devices relative to the potential risks and noted strong evidence of benefit and recommended additional efforts to evaluate long-term safety. Additionally, BD presented its own data confirming that the benefits outweigh the risks for LUTONIX® Drug-Coated Balloons (DCBs) in SFA. Over the past several months, BD has been working diligently to obtain all available patient follow up data and collaborating with FDA, professional clinical organizations and industry to investigate the important issue of DCB safety. BD continues to stand behind the safety of its LUTONIX® DCBs and is committed to improving the quality of life for patients with PAD. BD will continue to collaborate with FDA, industry and professional organizations to collect and analyze data for the benefit of patients. To ensure patients with PAD continue to receive the best care possible, BD will continue to ensure physicians and patients have access to BD's broad range of treatment options for this serious disease.

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com.

Contacts:                                        




Troy Kirkpatrick                                

Monique N. Dolecki

BD Public Relations                           

BD Investor Relations

858.617.2361                                     

201.847.5378

troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com                    

Monique_Dolecki@bd.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-statement-on-fda-circulatory-system-devices-panel-regarding-paclitaxel-coated-devices-300872436.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMP
05:47pBECTON DICKINSON AND : BD Statement on FDA Circulatory System Devices Panel Rega..
PR
06/18BECTON DICKINSON AND : BD Unveils New Solution for High Throughput Molecular Dia..
PU
06/17BECTON DICKINSON AND : BD Announces New Leadership for BD Biosciences
PU
06/06BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/05BECTON DICKINSON AND : BD - New Report Sheds Light on Health Care's 'Hidden' Epi..
AQ
06/04BECTON DICKINSON AND : New Report Sheds Light on Health Care's ‘Hidden' Ep..
PU
06/04BECTON DICKINSON & CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of ..
AQ
06/04BECTON DICKINSON AND : BD Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Tender Offers
PR
06/04BECTON DICKINSON AND : New Report Sheds Light on Health Care's 'Hidden' Epidemic..
PR
06/03BECTON DICKINSON AND : BD Announces Early Tender Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About