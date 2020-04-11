Log in
Becton Dickinson and : BDX LOSS NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP FIRM, Reminds Becton, Dickinson and Company Investors With Large Losses of the April 27 Deadline in the Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – BDX

04/11/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

 

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) between November 5, 2019 and February 5, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important April 27, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Becton investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Becton class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1791.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Becton’s Alaris infusion pumps experienced software errors and alarm prioritization issues; (2) as a result, the Company was investing in remediation efforts to address these product issues, rather than a software upgrade to “make enhancements;” (3) the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory delays in connection with the software remediation; (4) Becton was reasonably likely to recall certain of its Alaris infusion pumps; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 27, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1791.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

 


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news on BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMP
01:01pBECTON DICKINSON AND : BDX LOSS NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP FIRM, Reminds Becton, Dicki..
BU
04/06BECTON DICKINSON AND : BD Announces Live Webcast Of Second Fiscal Quarter Earnin..
PR
04/06BECTON DICKINSON AND : BD, BioGX Announce FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Ne..
AQ
04/03BECTON DICKINSON AND : BD, BioGX Announce FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Ne..
PR
04/03BECTON DICKINSON AND : BD, BioGX Get FDA Emergency Authorization for Three-Hour ..
DJ
04/02BECTON DICKINSON & CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of ..
AQ
04/02BECTON DICKINSON AND : BD, BioMedomics Announce Launch of Rapid Serology Test to..
AQ
04/01HENRY SCHEIN : Harry Schein Exclusive Distributor of Point-of-Care Covid-19 Test
DJ
04/01BECTON DICKINSON AND : BD, Bio Medomics Announce Launch of Rapid Serology Test t..
AQ
03/31BECTON DICKINSON AND : BioMedomics to Release Rapid Covid-19 Detection Test
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 430 M
EBIT 2020 4 481 M
Net income 2020 1 938 M
Debt 2020 16 579 M
Yield 2020 1,40%
P/E ratio 2020 31,3x
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
EV / Sales2020 4,80x
EV / Sales2021 4,38x
Capitalization 67 102 M
Chart BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Becton, Dickinson and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 266,50  $
Last Close Price 247,45  $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. Polen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent A. Forlenza Executive Chairman
Christopher R. Reidy Chief Financial Officer, CAO & EVP-Administration
John A. DeFord Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
William R. Sigmund Chief Medical Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-9.02%67 102
COLOPLAST A/S20.21%30 963
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED-13.52%15 096
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED3.38%6 067
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS1.22%5 880
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-0.15%3 876
