Becton Dickinson and : Q1 2020 Earnings Info Graphic

02/06/2020 | 01:03pm EST

Q1 FY20 Financial results and lowered full-year guidance

"In the first quarter, the BD team delivered solid results, in line with our expectations. As we look ahead, we are focused on the resolution of the Alaris pump matter. We stand behind the safety of the Alaris System. Now, we need to take the necessary steps to meet the FDA's expectations with respect to the Alaris System. We are committed to doing what is right for customers, patients and shareholders." -Tom Polen, CEO and President

Q1 revenue performance

Adjusted Q1 EPS2

$4.2B +2.5%1

$2.65 (0.4%)

Q1 revenue performance by segment1

BD Medical

BD Interventional

BD Life Sciences

(1.1%)

+5.0%

+7.4%

Fiscal 2020 guidance lowered to:

Revenue1: +2.5% to +3.5%

AdjustedEPS2 : $11.90 to $12.10

BD Alaris™ Update

BD also announced today that it is continuing to work with the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) on its software remediation plan for the Alaris System, which will require additional regulatory filings beyond what the company previously anticipated. The company expects to submit its comprehensive regulatory filing in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. In the interim, the company will partner with the FDA and existing customers to ensure continued access to the Alaris System under medical necessity. As a result, the company is lowering its full fiscal year revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance.

For additional information see:

BD.com/alaris-system-software-recall

  1. Reflects growth on a currency neutral basis.
  2. Adjusted earnings per share growth rate is presented on a currency neutral basis. Adjusted diluted earnings per share results exclude, among other things, the impact of purchase accounting adjustments (including the non-cash amortization of

acquisition-related intangible assets); integration, and restructuring and transaction costs.

These materials include non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release and the financial schedules attached thereto. A copy of our earnings release, including the financial schedules, is posted on the "Investors" section of the BD.com website.

This document contains forward-looking statements and it's possible that actual results could differ from our expectations. Factors that could cause such differences appear in our earnings release furnished as an exhibit to the Form 8-K that BD filed today with the SEC, and in our recent SEC filings.

Disclaimer

BD - Becton, Dickinson and Company published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 18:02:03 UTC
