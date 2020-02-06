Becton Dickinson and : Q1 2020 Earnings Info Graphic

"In the first quarter, the BD team delivered solid results, in line with our expectations. As we look ahead, we are focused on the resolution of the Alaris pump matter. We stand behind the safety of the Alaris System. Now, we need to take the necessary steps to meet the FDA's expectations with respect to the Alaris System. We are committed to doing what is right for customers, patients and shareholders." -Tom Polen, CEO and President

BD also announced today that it is continuing to work with the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) on its software remediation plan for the Alaris System, which will require additional regulatory filings beyond what the company previously anticipated. The company expects to submit its comprehensive regulatory filing in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. In the interim, the company will partner with the FDA and existing customers to ensure continued access to the Alaris System under medical necessity. As a result, the company is lowering its full fiscal year revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance.

