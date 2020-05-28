Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Becton, Dickinson and Company    BDX

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

(BDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Becton Dickinson and : Q2 2020 Earnings Info Graphic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Q2 FY20 Financial results

"We are extremely proud of our team for their impact supporting healthcare providers on the front lines, launching several new diagnostic offerings to identify COVID-19 and ramping up production of essential medical devices. While our second quarter results were slightly ahead of our prior expectations, we are seeing the negative impact of coronavirus on certain parts of our business. We are confident that our diversified portfolio and the proactive actions we are taking will help us navigate these current challenges while positioning BD well as we continue to advance our long-term growth strategy." -Tom Polen, CEO and President

Q2 revenue performanceAdjusted Q2 EPS2

$4.3B +2.4%1

$2.55 (1.9%)

COVID-19 impact

~(140 bps)

Q2 revenue performance by segment1

BD Medical

BD Interventional

BD Life Sciences

(0.3%)

+3.3%

+7.1%

COVID-19 impact

COVID-19 impact

COVID-19 impact

~(40 bps)

~(350 bps)

~(120 bps)

Fiscal 2020 guidance withdrawn

Due to ongoing uncertainty regarding the scope and duration of the COVID-19 global pandemic, as well as the timing and pace of recovery, the company is currently unable to estimate the impact to its financial results and operations over the balance of fiscal year 2020. As this impact could be material, the company is withdrawing its previously issued fiscal year 2020 revenue and earnings per share guidance.

COVID-19 update

BD has deployed our capabilities, expertise and scale to address critical health needs related to coronavirus - from our diagnostic offerings to identify COVID-19, to real-time informatics and electronic surveillance technology, to essential medical devices to support patient care. We are committed to doing our part, and we've ramped up production and activated our business continuity plans, so we can make every effort to ensure customers have the medical technologies needed to diagnose and treat patients.

For additional information see:

BD.com/COVID-19

  1. Reflects growth on a currency neutral basis.
  2. Adjusted earnings per share growth rate is presented on a currency neutral basis. Adjusted diluted earnings per share results exclude, among other things, the impact of purchase accounting adjustments (including the non-cash amortization of

acquisition-related intangible assets); integration, restructuring and transaction costs.

These materials include non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release and the financial schedules attached thereto. A copy of our earnings release, including the financial schedules, is posted on the "Investors" section of the BD.com website.

Note: COVID impact represents BD's estimate of the net financial impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's results. Revenue growth rates are not adjusted to reflect the impact of COVID-19.

Disclaimer

BD - Becton, Dickinson and Company published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 19:30:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMP
03:31pBECTON DICKINSON AND : Q2 2020 Earnings Info Graphic
PU
05/26BECTON DICKINSON & CO : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Ame..
AQ
05/26BECTON DICKINSON AND : BD to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
PR
05/21BECTON DICKINSON AND : BD Prices Offerings of $1.5 Billion of Common Stock and $..
PR
05/20BECTON DICKINSON & CO : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligati..
AQ
05/20BECTON DICKINSON AND : Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
05/19BECTON DICKINSON AND : BD Announces Offerings of $1.5 billion of Common Stock an..
PR
05/13BECTON DICKINSON & CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
05/07BECTON DICKINSON AND : & CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
05/07BECTON DICKINSON : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 922 M - -
Net income 2020 1 248 M - -
Net Debt 2020 16 080 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 49,1x
Yield 2020 1,45%
Capitalization 69 457 M 69 457 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 70 093
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Becton, Dickinson and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 273,94 $
Last Close Price 234,80 $
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. Polen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent A. Forlenza Executive Chairman
Christopher R. Reidy Chief Financial Officer, CAO & EVP-Administration
John A. DeFord Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
William R. Sigmund Chief Medical Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-13.67%69 457
COLOPLAST A/S28.27%33 169
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED-7.65%16 139
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS103.28%8 466
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.178.72%7 690
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED33.19%7 468
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group