Becton Dickinson and : Q2 2020 Earnings Info Graphic

"We are extremely proud of our team for their impact supporting healthcare providers on the front lines, launching several new diagnostic offerings to identify COVID-19 and ramping up production of essential medical devices. While our second quarter results were slightly ahead of our prior expectations, we are seeing the negative impact of coronavirus on certain parts of our business. We are confident that our diversified portfolio and the proactive actions we are taking will help us navigate these current challenges while positioning BD well as we continue to advance our long-term growth strategy." -Tom Polen, CEO and President

BD has deployed our capabilities, expertise and scale to address critical health needs related to coronavirus - from our diagnostic offerings to identify COVID-19, to real-time informatics and electronic surveillance technology, to essential medical devices to support patient care. We are committed to doing our part, and we've ramped up production and activated our business continuity plans, so we can make every effort to ensure customers have the medical technologies needed to diagnose and treat patients.

Due to ongoing uncertainty regarding the scope and duration of the COVID-19 global pandemic, as well as the timing and pace of recovery, the company is currently unable to estimate the impact to its financial results and operations over the balance of fiscal year 2020. As this impact could be material, the company is withdrawing its previously issued fiscal year 2020 revenue and earnings per share guidance.

