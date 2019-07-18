Log in
Becton Dickinson and : Says FDA Designates 2 Products as Class I Recall

07/18/2019 | 07:49am EDT

By Chris Wack

Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX) said Thursday that two voluntary recalls related to certain Alaris Pump Modules Model 8100 and certain model codes and lot numbers of the Alaris Pump Infusion Sets used with the Alaris Pump Model 8100 were designated as a Class I recall by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The medical technology company said it has already notified customers affected by these recalls. Both products were formerly marketed under the CareFusion brand, which Becton Dickinson acquired in March 2015.

The company said that both recalls have been associated with medical device reporting submissions, several of which are associated with serious injuries.

Becton Dickinson said that the Alaris Pump Modules Model 8100 were manufactured between April 2011 and June 2017, and it is contacting customers to schedule replacement of the bezel assemblies.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

