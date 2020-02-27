Log in
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

(BDX)
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Becton, Dickinson and Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

02/27/2020 | 06:56pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Becton, Dickinson and Company (“Becton Dickinson” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BDX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 5, 2019 and February 5, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 27, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Becton Dickinson’s Alaris infusion pumps suffered from software errors and alarm issues. The Company invested its resources in remediation efforts instead of software upgrades to “make enhancements.” These software errors were likely to cause regulatory delays for the Company, and it would be forced to recall Alaris pumps from some customers. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Becton Dickinson, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
