Becton, Dickinson and Company    BDX

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

(BDX)
Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Becton, Dickinson and Company

02/13/2020 | 07:46pm EST

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Becton, Dickinson and Company (“Becton” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BDX). This investigation concerns whether Becton has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 6, 2020, Becton lowered its fiscal 2020 guidance, expecting revenue to increase by only 1.5 to 2.5 percent, “to reflect the impact of the remediation effort and anticipated loss of sales of the Alaris infusion system.” According to the Company, the software remediation plan for the Alaris system “will require additional regulatory filings,” and existing customers would have “access to the Alaris System under medical necessity.”

On this news, Becton’s share price fell $33.74, or 11.8%, to close at $252.25 per share on February 6, 2020.

If you acquired Becton securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 681 M
EBIT 2020 4 552 M
Net income 2020 2 198 M
Debt 2020 16 514 M
Yield 2020 1,38%
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,83x
EV / Sales2021 4,44x
Capitalization 68 973 M
Technical analysis trends BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 277,63  $
Last Close Price 254,35  $
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,15%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. Polen President & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent A. Forlenza Executive Chairman
Christopher R. Reidy Chief Financial Officer, CAO & EVP-Administration
John A. DeFord Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
William R. Sigmund Chief Medical Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-7.26%68 398
COLOPLAST A/S13.92%29 051
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED0.25%17 472
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED9.21%6 052
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD--.--%4 988
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BERHAD--.--%3 620
