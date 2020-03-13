Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Becton, Dickinson and Company and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 27

Log in
03/13/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of those who acquired Becton, Dickinson and Company (“Becton” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BDX) securities during the period from November 5, 2019 through February 5, 2020. Investors have until April 27, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that the Company failed to disclose that: (i) certain of Becton’s Alaris infusion pumps experienced software errors and alarm prioritization issues; (ii) as a result, the Company was investing in remediation efforts to address these product issues, rather than a software upgrade to “make enhancements;” (iii) the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory delays in connection with the software remediation; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Becton was reasonably likely to recall certain of its Alaris infusion pumps.

On February 6, 2020, Becton lowered its fiscal 2020 guidance, expecting revenue to increase by only 1.5 to 2.5 percent, “to reflect the impact of the remediation effort and anticipated loss of sales of the Alaris infusion system.” According to the Company, the software remediation plan for the Alaris system “will require additional regulatory filings,” and existing customers would have “access to the Alaris System under medical necessity.”

On this news, Becton’s share price fell $33.74, or 11.8%, to close at $252.25 per share on February 6, 2020.

If you acquired Becton securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 680 M
EBIT 2020 4 550 M
Net income 2020 2 189 M
Debt 2020 16 532 M
Yield 2020 1,47%
P/E ratio 2020 27,9x
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,56x
EV / Sales2021 4,19x
Capitalization 64 132 M
Chart BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Becton, Dickinson and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 272,18  $
Last Close Price 236,50  $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. Polen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent A. Forlenza Executive Chairman
Christopher R. Reidy Chief Financial Officer, CAO & EVP-Administration
John A. DeFord Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
William R. Sigmund Chief Medical Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-17.02%59 813
COLOPLAST A/S3.78%27 037
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED-20.91%13 803
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED6.26%5 923
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD-4.42%5 205
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-0.95%3 907
