The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Becton, Dickinson and Company Investors (BDX)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Becton, Dickinson and Company (“Becton” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BDX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 6, 2020, Becton lowered its fiscal 2020 guidance, expecting revenue to increase by only 1.5 to 2.5 percent, "to reflect the impact of the remediation effort and anticipated loss of sales of the Alaris infusion system." According to the Company, the software remediation plan for the Alaris system "will require additional regulatory filings," and existing customers would have "access to the Alaris System under medical necessity."

On this news, Becton's share price fell $33.74, or nearly 12%, to close at $252.25 per share on February 6, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

