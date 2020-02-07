Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Becton, Dickinson and Company    BDX

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

(BDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Becton, Dickinson and Company Investors (BDX)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 12:01pm EST

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Becton, Dickinson and Company (“Becton” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BDX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 6, 2020, Becton lowered its fiscal 2020 guidance, expecting revenue to increase by only 1.5 to 2.5 percent, "to reflect the impact of the remediation effort and anticipated loss of sales of the Alaris infusion system." According to the Company, the software remediation plan for the Alaris system "will require additional regulatory filings," and existing customers would have "access to the Alaris System under medical necessity."

On this news, Becton's share price fell $33.74, or nearly 12%, to close at $252.25 per share on February 6, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Becton securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMP
12:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Becton, ..
BU
02/06Wall St. reaches new highs as China moves to limit coronavirus impact
RE
02/06Kaplan Fox Investigates Becton, Dickinson And Company
PR
02/06BECTON DICKINSON AND : & CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
02/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading National Securities Fraud Law Firm, Anno..
BU
02/06BECTON DICKINSON AND : Q1 2020 Earnings Info Graphic
PU
02/06Becton Dickinson Down Nearly 12%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Ove..
DJ
02/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow ease from record highs after three-day..
RE
02/06BECTON DICKINSON AND : Lowers FY20 Outlook, Cites Anticipated Loss of Alaris Sal..
DJ
02/06BECTON DICKINSON AND : BD 1Q Profit Falls, Sales Rise
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 749 M
EBIT 2020 4 560 M
Net income 2020 2 227 M
Debt 2020 16 373 M
Yield 2020 1,40%
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,78x
EV / Sales2021 4,40x
Capitalization 68 403 M
Chart BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Becton, Dickinson and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 282,35  $
Last Close Price 252,25  $
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. Polen President & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent A. Forlenza Executive Chairman
Christopher R. Reidy Chief Financial Officer, CAO & EVP-Administration
John A. DeFord Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
William R. Sigmund Chief Medical Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-7.25%76 195
COLOPLAST A/S10.94%27 002
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED1.32%17 616
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED8.35%5 421
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD--.--%4 905
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BERHAD--.--%3 686
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group