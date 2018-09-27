Bed Bath & Beyond : Down Nearly 23%, on Pace for Record Percent Decrease After Earnings Miss -- Data Talk

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is currently at $14.54, down $4.28 or 22.73%

-- Would be lowest close since March 15, 2000, when it closed at $13.47

-- Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to June 5, 1992)

-- Earlier Thursday, six firms cut their price target for Bed Bath & Beyond, Benzinga reported

-- On Wednesday, the company reported flattish revenue in the latest quarter as the home goods retailer experienced a drop in store sales, missing analysts' expectations

-- Currently down for four consecutive days, down 24.02% over this period

-- Worst four-day stretch since the four days ending Sept. 17, 2001, when it fell 25.69%

-- Down 18.98% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since January 2014 when it fell 20.49%

-- Down 33.9% year-to-date

-- Traded as low as $14.40; lowest intraday level since March 24, 2000, when it hit $14.19

-- Down 23.44% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 7, 2010, when it fell as much as 38.71%

All data as of 11:16:55 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet