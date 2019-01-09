Bed Bath & Beyond : FY19 Earnings Forecast Sends Shares Higher

By Micah Maidenberg



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) predicted higher-than-expected earnings for its next fiscal year, sending shares sharply higher in after-hours trading.

The Union, N.J.-based retail chain said Wednesday it expects to earn around $2 a share in its fiscal 2019 year. That outlook is stronger than the $1.51 a share analysts polled by FactSet had predicted. The company also expects to earn about $2 a share in its current fiscal year.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond rose 20% to $14.79 in after-hours trading. The company's stock rose 4.1% during regular hours Wednesday.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com