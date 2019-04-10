Log in
News Summary

Bed Bath & Beyond : Has First Yearly Loss, Sales Decline as a Public Company

0
04/10/2019

By Maria Armental

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. swung to a loss driven by an impairment charge in the latest quarter and reported its first annual sales decline in its nearly three decades as a public company.

The last fiscal year also marked the first time Bed Bath & Beyond posted an annual loss since it went public in 1992. Sales for the year were $12.03 billion, down from $12.35 billion a year earlier.

The home-goods retailer -- caught in a proxy battle with a group of investors who are pushing to overhaul its board and replace its chief executive -- on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $253.8 million, or $1.92 a share. A year earlier, the company posted a profit of $194 million, or $1.41 a share.

Excluding a goodwill and trade-name impairment charge, the company said adjusted profit for the quarter was $1.20 a share.

Revenue fell to $3.31 billion from $3.72 billion a year earlier. Same-store sales fell 1.4%.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had projected an adjusted profit of $1.12 a share and $3.33 billion in sales.

Shares fell 7% to $18.06 in after-hours trading.

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC, Macellum Advisors GP LLC and Ancora Advisors LLC, which control a combined stake in the company of about 5%, have said Bed Bath & Beyond failed to adapt over time and allowed costs to increase.

On Wednesday, the company named a new lead independent director and pledged additional changes to its board, governance structure and compensation practices.

This year, the company expects to make $2.06 to $2.15 a share, or $2.11 to $2.20 a share on an adjusted basis, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.85 a share.

The company was founded in 1971 by Leonard Feinstein and Warren Eisenberg, who share the board's chairmanship. When it went public, it had 34 stores. It now has more than 1,500.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 028 M
EBIT 2019 425 M
Net income 2019 267 M
Debt 2019 746 M
Yield 2019 3,44%
P/E ratio 2019 9,36
P/E ratio 2020 10,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Capitalization 2 560 M
Chart BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Duration : Period :
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 16,3 $
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven H. Temares Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eugene A. Castagna President & Chief Operating Officer
Leonard Feinstein Co-Chairman
Warren Eisenberg Co-Chairman
Robyn M. D'Elia Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.64.66%2 560
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD1.22%13 462
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.19.23%4 726
DUNELM GROUP PLC59.89%2 322
RH-7.14%2 230
AT HOME GROUP INC12.06%1 328
