Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. : To Announce Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Results On July 8, 2020

UNION, N.J., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) today announced that it will report its fiscal 2020 first quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The Company will subsequently host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT with institutional investors and analysts to provide an overview of the Company's performance for the quarter.

Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Conference Call and Investor Presentation

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s fiscal 2020 first quarter conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-424-8151, or if international, 1-847-585-4422, and enter passcode ID number 9348989#. A live audio webcast of the conference call, along with the sales and earnings press release and supplemental financial disclosures, will also be available on the investor relations section of our website at www.bedbathandbeyond.com. The webcast will be available for replay after the call.

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of domestic merchandise and home furnishings. The Company also provides a variety of textile products, amenities and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare and other industries. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

