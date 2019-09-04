Log in
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.

Bed Bath & Beyond : Plans New CEO Soon, Working on 'Aggressive' Inventory Reduction -- Update

09/04/2019 | 05:18pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) said its strategy will include an "aggressive reduction of up to $1 billion of inventory" over the next 18 months, which is expected to result in "newness and higher-margin products."

The retailer also said it plans to name a "world-class" chief executive in the coming weeks.

In an update on its transformation plans, Bed Bath & Beyond said a "rapid refresh" is underway at nearly 160 stores. This effort is expected to be completed before the 2019 holiday season, offering "clearly visible" physical improvements intended to improve the shopping experience.

The company previously mentioned goals including driving top-line growth and improving its cost structure.

Shares were flat after-hours at $9.46.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
