Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.    BBBY

BED BATH & BEYOND INC.

(BBBY)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/09 05:30:00 pm
12.155 USD   +22.22%
05:38pBED BATH & BEYOND : taps former Target exec to be new CEO
AQ
05:20pBED BATH & BEYOND : hires Target executive as CEO
RE
05:20pTarget's Chief Merchant Quits to Run Bed Bath & Beyond
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bed Bath & Beyond : Poaches Target's Merchandising Chief to Lead Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

By Allison Prang

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) named Target chief merchandising officer the company's new chief executive and president after Bed Bath and Beyond's former CEO resigned in May.

Bed Bath & Beyond said Mark Tritton will become CEO and president Nov. 4. The company's interim CEO, Mary Winston, will keep serving on the company's board, Bed Bath & Beyond said.

Shares of Bed Bath and Beyond rose 15.8% to $11.51 in after-hours trading.

Mr. Tritton takes over for the company's last CEO, Steven Temares, who had been CEO since 2003. Three activist investors had pushed for him to leave arguing that Bed Bath & Beyond didn't change its business model to cater to the popularity of e-commerce.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BED BATH & BEYOND INC. -0.05% 9.94 Delayed Quote.-12.15%
TARGET CORPORATION 1.70% 110.36 Delayed Quote.63.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
05:38pBED BATH & BEYOND : taps former Target exec to be new CEO
AQ
05:20pBED BATH & BEYOND : hires Target executive as CEO
RE
05:20pTarget's Chief Merchant Quits to Run Bed Bath & Beyond
DJ
05:02pBED BATH & BEYOND : Poaches Target's Merchandising Chief to Lead Company
DJ
05:02pBED BATH & BEYOND : Shares Rising After Co. Names New CEO
DJ
04:28pBED BATH & BEYOND INC. : Names Mark J. Tritton as President and Chief Executive ..
PR
03:48pBED BATH & BEYOND : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
10/03MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher As Investors Bet Fed Will Lower Interest..
DJ
10/03BED BATH & BEYOND : Posts Lower Sales as Hunt for New CEO Continues
DJ
10/02BED BATH & BEYOND : Narrows Financial Targets
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 342 M
EBIT 2020 365 M
Net income 2020 -312 M
Debt 2020 502 M
Yield 2020 6,78%
P/E ratio 2020 -4,26x
P/E ratio 2021 4,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
EV / Sales2021 0,22x
Capitalization 1 224 M
Chart BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Duration : Period :
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,69  $
Last Close Price 9,95  $
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary A. Winston Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Patrick R. Gaston Independent Chairman
Robyn M. D'Elia Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Virginia P. Ruesterholz Independent Director
Johnathan B. Osborne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-12.15%1 224
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.18.35%16 663
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.28.46%4 991
RH45.01%3 245
DUNELM GROUP PLC51.39%2 019
MAISONS DU MONDE-14.48%707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group