Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.    BBBY

BED BATH & BEYOND INC.

(BBBY)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/02 04:00:00 pm
10.02 USD   -2.91%
02:48aBED BATH & BEYOND : Posts Lower Sales as Hunt for New CEO Continues
DJ
10/02BED BATH & BEYOND : Narrows Financial Targets
DJ
10/02BED BATH & BEYOND : Swings to Loss After Layoffs
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bed Bath & Beyond : Posts Lower Sales as Hunt for New CEO Continues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. reported another quarter of falling sales and continues searching for a permanent chief executive to lead the struggling company.

Sales at the retailer slumped 7% to $2.72 billion in its fiscal second quarter, slightly lower than expected by analysts polled by FactSet. The company has now reported declining year-over-year sales in three consecutive quarters. Shares fell about 3% in postmarket trading.

Bed Bath & Beyond has been searching for a new direction following missteps that left revenue lower and investors unhappy about the company's strategy.

Former executives have said the company lacked a clear vision about how to compete in a retail sector upended by e-commerce. Bed Bath & Beyond had relied on coupons to draw shoppers and left stores cluttered and difficult for shoppers to navigate.

In March, three investors in the company called for the ouster of longtime Chief Executive Steven Temares, saying Bed Bath & Beyond had failed to update its business model.

He stepped down in May and was succeeded in an interim capacity by Mary Winston, a former executive at Dollar Tree Inc.'s Family Dollar and grocery chain Giant Eagle Inc. She remains the interim CEO.

The company on Wednesday reiterated that it has made progress in its effort to find and hire a permanent chief executive.

It also has said it is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. advisers to evaluate various strategic options for the company.

Bed Bath & Beyond reported a loss of $138.8 million, or $1.12 a share, for its fiscal second quarter, down from a profit of $48.6 million, or 36 cents a share, a year earlier.

The retailer recorded impairments related to its transformation efforts and paid out more in severance after layoffs and moving to outsource certain functions. In July, the Union, N.J.-based company said it would reduce staff in its corporate office by 7%, letting vice presidents, managers and others go.

Excluding severance, an inventory write-down and other costs, the company said it earned a profit of 34 cents a share, 7 cents more than expected.

Earlier this month, the company said a refresh of about 160 stores was under way. It also said it would move to offer shoppers more store-brand products, which typically are cheaper than branded alternatives, and reduce inventories by up to $1 billion.

Bed Bath & Beyond has also revamped its board. Nine new members have joined the board in recent months, according to the company.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
02:48aBED BATH & BEYOND : Posts Lower Sales as Hunt for New CEO Continues
DJ
10/02BED BATH & BEYOND : Narrows Financial Targets
DJ
10/02BED BATH & BEYOND INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/02BED BATH & BEYOND : Swings to Loss After Layoffs
DJ
10/02BED BATH & BEYOND : Reports Results For Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter
PU
10/02BED BATH & BEYOND : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/01ONE KINGS LANE : Announces Expansion To Third Retail Location In Boston's Seapor..
PR
09/30MARKET SNAPSHOT: How Stock-market Investors Are Preparing For The Trump Impea..
DJ
09/23BED BATH & BEYOND® INTRODUCES SECOND : One Kings Lane Open House™
PR
09/18BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : To Announce Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Results..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 389 M
EBIT 2020 365 M
Net income 2020 -170 M
Debt 2020 533 M
Yield 2020 6,74%
P/E ratio 2020 -7,19x
P/E ratio 2021 5,00x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
EV / Sales2021 0,23x
Capitalization 1 245 M
Chart BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Duration : Period :
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,33  $
Last Close Price 10,02  $
Spread / Highest target 99,6%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary A. Winston Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Patrick R. Gaston Independent Chairman
Robyn M. D'Elia Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Virginia P. Ruesterholz Independent Director
Johnathan B. Osborne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-11.48%1 322
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.86%16 428
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.34.41%5 304
RH37.66%3 190
DUNELM GROUP PLC51.85%2 082
MAISONS DU MONDE-16.40%714
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group