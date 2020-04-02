Bed Bath & Beyond : Provides Further Response To COVID-19

UNION, N.J., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) today announced a further update to its COVID-19 response.

Actions to Manage Stores and Direct Operations

On March 23, 2020, the Company temporarily closed all its retail banner stores across the US and Canada, other than buybuy BABY and Harmon Face Values ("Harmon") stores, until April 3, 2020. Based on the latest guidance from federal, state and local government and health authorities, and in the interest of the health and safety of its customers and associates, Bed Bath & Beyond is extending the temporary closure of its retail stores until at least May 2, 2020.

The temporary closure relates to all retail banners across the US and Canada, other than its buybuy BABY and Harmon stores, which will continue to provide essential infant, health and personal care items in-store, subject to state and local regulations.

In conjunction with the decision to extend the temporary store closures, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would implement additional cost reductions, including a furlough of the majority of store associates and a portion of corporate associates until at least May 2, 2020.

As previously announced, the Company is providing impacted store associates with applicable pay and benefits until April 3, 2020. Corporate associates who have been impacted by today's announcement will be provided with pay and benefits through April 18, 2020. During the period in which furloughed associates are not paid, the Company will pay 100% of the cost of healthcare premiums for all these associates who currently participate in the Company's health plan, until further notice. Furloughed associates will also be able to apply for unemployment benefits, if eligible.

Mark Tritton, President & CEO, said, "The health and safety of our customers and associates remain our number one priority, as we do what we can to slow the spread of COVID-19. To help our communities through this crisis, we continue to provide essential infant, personal and health care items in-store, while we serve the rest of our loyal customers online, in their homes.

"This is a time of unprecedented disruption to our industry. We do not make these decisions lightly but, while the vast majority of our stores remain closed, we must now balance our ability to provide jobs and financial support for our associates in the short, medium and long-term, as well as prioritizing investments that will strengthen our business. We are therefore making the difficult decision today to place many of our associate team members on temporary leave, while our stores remain temporarily closed.

"I want to thank all our associates for their service to the business and our loyal customers and we look forward to welcoming back all team members when our stores can safely re-open."

In recognition of the sacrifices being made by associates during this time, the Company will also temporarily reduce salaries by 30% across the executive team, including President and CEO, Mark Tritton. At the same time, the Chairman of the Board and all other independent directors will forgo 30% of their quarterly cash compensation.

Actions to Drive Long-Term Shareholder Value & Strengthen Financial Flexibility

To support plans to build long-term shareholder value, and further strengthen the Company's financial flexibility beyond its substantial cash position, Bed Bath & Beyond has taken or will take several further actions while managing this period of business disruption and uncertainty:

Electing to draw down the remaining available funds ( $236 million ) from its revolving credit agreement, in an abundance of caution and as a proactive measure;

) from its revolving credit agreement, in an abundance of caution and as a proactive measure; Executing a substantial reduction in expenses, including managing to lower inventory levels and extending payment terms for goods and services;

Prioritizing approximately $250 million in essential capital expenditures to drive strategic growth plans, including investments in digital and Buy Online Pick Up In Store (BOPIS);

in essential capital expenditures to drive strategic growth plans, including investments in digital and Buy Online Pick Up In Store (BOPIS); Deferring approximately $150 million of other planned capital expenditures; and

of other planned capital expenditures; and Postponing, until further notice, its plans for share repurchases, dividends and debt reduction.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. ended its fiscal 2019 with approximately $1.4 billion in cash and investments. This strong cash position, along with the actions outlined above, provide the Company with continued financial resilience and ample short and mid-term liquidity to fund the operations of the business.

Tritton added, "We are taking decisive action across our business to proactively manage the unprecedented financial and operational impacts of COVID-19, while we prioritize the investments that will allow us to rebuild and grow. These measured steps will help preserve our financial health and best position Bed Bath & Beyond for our associates, customers and other stakeholders. The business contingency plans that we developed for this situation have been implemented, and we will continue to adjust as needed. At the same time, we are working to ensure we are ready to resume and ramp-up our operations as conditions allow."

