Bed Bath & Beyond : Provides Further Response To Covid-19

UNION, N.J., March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) today announced a further update to its COVID-19 response. By Monday morning, March 23, 2020, the Company will temporarily close all its retail banner stores across the US and Canada, other than its buybuy BABY and Harmon Face Values ('Harmon') stores, subject to state and local regulations. The move is part of ongoing efforts to help reduce the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and means all but approximately 175 of the Company's approximately 1,500 stores will be closed to the public until April 3, 2020.

The Company will provide all associates impacted by these store closures with applicable pay and benefits for this period. As the situation continues to evolve, the Company is monitoring guidance provided by multiple local, state, federal, and global public health entities and stands ready to implement immediate changes, as needed.

Mark Tritton, President & CEO, said, "Our number one priority is the health and safety of our customers and associates. We will do our part to slow the spread of this virus by closing the vast majority of stores across our retail operations."

"Responding to consumer demand, we will continue to make available essential infant, personal and health care products to customers who need items urgently, in our stand-alone buybuy BABY and Harmon stores. Meanwhile, we are improving our ability to deliver other essential items to our loyal customers' homes during this time, by enhancing our e-commerce capabilities and regional distribution network."

Tritton added, "During this time of business disruption and uncertainty, we are carefully managing our expenses, working capital, capital expenditures and balance sheet. We ended our fiscal year with approximately $1.4 billion in cash and investments, and we have access to an additional $250 million through a revolving credit agreement, as well as access to other uncommitted lines of credit. As I previously stated, we have a remarkable team and robust contingency plans, supported by a strong balance sheet. We are financially stable and will continue to be responsive to our customers' needs as this situation continues to evolve."

About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of domestic merchandise and home furnishings. The Company also provides a variety of textile products, amenities and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare and other industries. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

