Bed Bath & Beyond : Shares Rising After Co. Names New CEO

By Stephen Nakrosis



Shares of retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours market, after the company announced Mark Tritton would be its new chief executive.

Mr. Tritton had been Target chief merchant.

At 4:41 p.m. ET, shares of Bed Bath & Beyond had gained 15.19% in the late trading session, rising to $11.45. Volume in the session topped 35,000 shares.

The company's shares closed the day's regular trading session with a 0.05% loss, finishing at $9.94.

