BED BATH & BEYOND INC.

(BBBY)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/09 05:30:00 pm
12.155 USD   +22.22%
05:38pBED BATH & BEYOND : taps former Target exec to be new CEO
05:20pBED BATH & BEYOND : hires Target executive as CEO
05:20pTarget's Chief Merchant Quits to Run Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond : Shares Rising After Co. Names New CEO

10/09/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours market, after the company announced Mark Tritton would be its new chief executive.

Mr. Tritton had been Target chief merchant.

At 4:41 p.m. ET, shares of Bed Bath & Beyond had gained 15.19% in the late trading session, rising to $11.45. Volume in the session topped 35,000 shares.

The company's shares closed the day's regular trading session with a 0.05% loss, finishing at $9.94.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BED BATH & BEYOND INC. -0.05% 9.94 Delayed Quote.-12.15%
TARGET CORPORATION 1.70% 110.36 Delayed Quote.63.34%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 342 M
EBIT 2020 365 M
Net income 2020 -312 M
Debt 2020 502 M
Yield 2020 6,78%
P/E ratio 2020 -4,26x
P/E ratio 2021 4,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
EV / Sales2021 0,22x
Capitalization 1 224 M
Chart BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Duration : Period :
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,69  $
Last Close Price 9,95  $
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary A. Winston Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Patrick R. Gaston Independent Chairman
Robyn M. D'Elia Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Virginia P. Ruesterholz Independent Director
Johnathan B. Osborne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-12.15%1 224
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.18.35%16 663
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.28.46%4 991
RH45.01%3 245
DUNELM GROUP PLC51.39%2 019
MAISONS DU MONDE-14.48%707
